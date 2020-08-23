ChalleNGe honors graduates

Col. (Ret) Edward W. Timmons, left, and Ronnie D. McNeill, presents an award to Deandre Morrison, center, for her accomplishments at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy campus in Salemburg. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Navaeh Martin receives her diploma from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy leaders. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent At the Salemburg campus, Class of 54 members pose for a group picture before the commencement ceremony. Courtesy Photo Graduates from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg prepare to walk across the stage. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent After facing obstacles behind COVID-19, cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg smile in the hallway before the commencement. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

SALEMBURG — Cadets and leaders from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy overcame challenges of COVID-19 to make sure graduates were prepared to take the next step in life.

During a recent graduation at the local campus, more than 80 graduated from the quasi-military program that serves at-risk students. For safety guidelines, the ceremony was held in segments with only a couple of guests allowed in the auditorium at one time for each graduate.

“Despite of it all, we overcame,” said Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus. “I hope they take the lesson from this that life is going to have situations like this, but you just got to keep focus, stay on track and you’re going to get what you want.”

McNeill said it was a major adjustment for the cadets and instructors. After taking actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff members made plans and looked at the recommendations from agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. One of the actions was sending cadets home during the middle of the program.

“It was kind of a struggle in the beginning,” McNeil said. “It was a worthy effort, but it was kind of a struggle in the beginning. Once everybody got an understand of what we were up against and what we had to do to mitigate risks to exposure, things started to fall in place. As a result we got eighty-five graduated out of the class.”

Most of all, McNeill is extremely pleased with the work of the cadets and added that he was also surprised.

“We had a couple who were not feeling too good about what they were going to be able to do when it came down to testing,” McNeill said while remembering moments during the year. “We actually had one young man who made the comment to the lead instructor that he didn’t want to take his math test because he knew he wasn’t going to be successful.

“We’re all about building up self-confidence and belief in one’s self and we didn’t allow him to do that,” he expressed. “And the young man passed his test on the first go.”

McNeil said such moments at the academy puts cadets on cloud nine when they overcome obstacles towards a road of achievement.

“To me that’s what it’s all about,” McNeill said. “Helping them find out that they can do those things that they think they can’t.”

Sponsored by the National Guard, the program was established in 1993 to help improve the lives of young men and women between the ages of 16 and 18. The program is operated in 28 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Salemburg is one of two location in North Carolina. Cadets in the state are also being educated in New London.

Col. (Ret) Edward W. Timmons, North Carolina director, said the ceremonies was a special day for Class 54 of Salemburg, especially with the country adjusting to the new normal because of the pandemic.

“The leadership, fought very hard to be able to make this day possible for this class,” Timmons said. “Not all of the cadets came back for obvious reasons and so fourth. I believe the country and the state is facing some of those same fears.”

Timmons said Tarheel ChalleNGe was the first sate to reopen during COVID, which came with having a contained facility. Staff members and cadets were tested multiple times. For reentry, cadets had to test negative of COVID-19 to come back and continue. Cadets are now ready to continue their education at colleges or enter the workforce.

“When the entire state for the most part was shutdown, we had to wait until certain things were in place to be able to do that,” Timmons said. “That gave this class an extreme sense of responsibility as well as success because they had to go through all of these different things. It was a mad rush in order for them to meet all of their requirements to graduate.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.