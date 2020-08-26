COVID in Sampson: 270 active cases

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
After newly-received tests results over the weekend in Sampson County revealed 28 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county, the Sampson County Health Department reported nine more new cases on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there were 5,294 tests performed in Sampson County, up 56 from Monday. There have been 1,820 positive tests to date, with 1,528 of those patients now deemed recovered — an increase of seven recoveries since Monday. There were 3,432 negative test results as of Tuesday, up 20 from Monday.
According to the numbers, there are currently 270 active COVID cases in Sampson County, up a couple from Monday, as new cases on Tuesday outnumbered new recoveries by two.
There are 42 tests pending. To date, the county has sustained 22 deaths attributed to the virus.
Statewide as of Tuesday, there were 157,741 cases (up 1,345 from Monday) and 2,570 deaths due to COVID-19, up 35 from Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). It was noted that 1,000 individuals were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday, up 52 from the day before.
Last week, North Carolina passed 2 million COVID-19 tests performed. As of midday Tuesday, that number was at 2,102,359 tests had been conducted across the state, an increase of 14,664 from Monday.
Local outbreaks
According to NCDHHS, as of last week, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks. The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday, however the update was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Friday, numbers that have remain unchanged in recent weeks.
In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are also unchanged.
Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites were not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.
The two “other” settings include those on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents; and on Timothy Road, Dunn, where there were seven cases listed among residents. The numbers at Mount Moriah have been unchanged in recent weeks, while the Timothy Road figure is up one case.
In Duplin County, there were not any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Friday.
NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. There are none listed in Sampson County, however there was one listed at Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children.
New testing toolkit
On Tuesday, NCDHHS released a Partner COVID-19 Testing Toolkit designed for organizations seeking to host community testing events. The comprehensive toolkit comes in response to widespread interest among North Carolina organizations such as community-based organizations, churches and nonprofits.
“Getting tested helps everyone: the person, their loved ones and their fellow North Carolinians. This new resource supports the important work so many community organizations are doing and will do to increase testing access,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “Testing is a central piece of our response to this pandemic, so we continue to work hand-in-hand with community organizations to help North Carolinians access testing and follow-up care.”
Community testing allows North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Partner Toolkit offers guidance to organizations on practical considerations such as selecting accessible locations, securing supplies and personal protective equipment, working with medical partners and local health departments, and connecting individuals with appropriate support. The guidance includes information about options for support at the county, state and federal level.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina has increased testing capacity statewide. In addition to coordinating overall testing capacity, NCDHHS has provided no-cost testing at community events in targeted communities that are at high-risk for exposure and serious illness.
As of last week, the department had supported more than 11,000 no-cost tests performed at more than 250 community testing events, and announced its plan to surge additional testing capacity to seven counties starting in September.
NCDHHS recommends testing for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as well as for any asymptomatic individual who may have been exposed, especially people from historically marginalized communities.
The Partner Toolkit includes key elements of the COVID-19 Community Testing in Historically Marginalized Populations guidance NCDHHS released in May, including information on offering culturally and linguistically competent services and helping medically underserved individuals access primary care.
The Partner COVID-19 Testing Toolkit is available in English and Spanish. Information about upcoming community testing events can be found on the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website, and testing sites can be located via Find My Testing Place.
