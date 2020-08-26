COVID in Sampson: 270 active cases

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

After newly-received tests results over the weekend in Sampson County revealed 28 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county, the Sampson County Health Department reported nine more new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 5,294 tests performed in Sampson County, up 56 from Monday. There have been 1,820 positive tests to date, with 1,528 of those patients now deemed recovered — an increase of seven recoveries since Monday. There were 3,432 negative test results as of Tuesday, up 20 from Monday.

According to the numbers, there are currently 270 active COVID cases in Sampson County, up a couple from Monday, as new cases on Tuesday outnumbered new recoveries by two.

There are 42 tests pending. To date, the county has sustained 22 deaths attributed to the virus.

Statewide as of Tuesday, there were 157,741 cases (up 1,345 from Monday) and 2,570 deaths due to COVID-19, up 35 from Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). It was noted that 1,000 individuals were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday, up 52 from the day before.

Last week, North Carolina passed 2 million COVID-19 tests performed. As of midday Tuesday, that number was at 2,102,359 tests had been conducted across the state, an increase of 14,664 from Monday.

Local outbreaks

According to NCDHHS, as of last week, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks. The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday, however the update was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Friday, numbers that have remain unchanged in recent weeks.

In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are also unchanged.

Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites were not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The two “other” settings include those on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents; and on Timothy Road, Dunn, where there were seven cases listed among residents. The numbers at Mount Moriah have been unchanged in recent weeks, while the Timothy Road figure is up one case.

In Duplin County, there were not any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Friday.

NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. There are none listed in Sampson County, however there was one listed at Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children.

New testing toolkit

On Tuesday, NCDHHS released a Partner COVID-19 Testing Toolkit designed for organizations seeking to host community testing events. The comprehensive toolkit comes in response to widespread interest among North Carolina organizations such as community-based organizations, churches and nonprofits.

“Getting tested helps everyone: the person, their loved ones and their fellow North Carolinians. This new resource supports the important work so many community organizations are doing and will do to increase testing access,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “Testing is a central piece of our response to this pandemic, so we continue to work hand-in-hand with community organizations to help North Carolinians access testing and follow-up care.”

Community testing allows North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Partner Toolkit offers guidance to organizations on practical considerations such as selecting accessible locations, securing supplies and personal protective equipment, working with medical partners and local health departments, and connecting individuals with appropriate support. The guidance includes information about options for support at the county, state and federal level.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina has increased testing capacity statewide. In addition to coordinating overall testing capacity, NCDHHS has provided no-cost testing at community events in targeted communities that are at high-risk for exposure and serious illness.

As of last week, the department had supported more than 11,000 no-cost tests performed at more than 250 community testing events, and announced its plan to surge additional testing capacity to seven counties starting in September.

NCDHHS recommends testing for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as well as for any asymptomatic individual who may have been exposed, especially people from historically marginalized communities.

The Partner Toolkit includes key elements of the COVID-19 Community Testing in Historically Marginalized Populations guidance NCDHHS released in May, including information on offering culturally and linguistically competent services and helping medically underserved individuals access primary care.

The Partner COVID-19 Testing Toolkit is available in English and Spanish. Information about upcoming community testing events can be found on the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website, and testing sites can be located via Find My Testing Place.

