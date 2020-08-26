‘One mancrime wave’sentenced

RALEIGH — A Roseboro man was sentenced Thursday to 31 years in prison stemming from a daylong crime spree in September 2016 that included a series of robberies victimizing a dozen people in Roseboro and Clinton.

Demery Bernard McLymore, 26, was convicted by jury trial in February of each of the four counts alleged in the indictment. The conviction includes carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III handed down the 372-month sentence on Thursday in McLymore’s case, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced. McLymore was listed of addresses in the Roseboro and Fayetteville areas, according to previous Sampson Independent reports.

The Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jake D. Pugh and Aakash Singh prosecuted the case.

The evidence at trial showed that beginning in the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2016, and running into the early morning hours of the next day, McLymore committed a series of armed robberies, involving a dozen total victims. Three of them were able to identify McLymore based on having previously met him. Those victims and several others were able to identify him in court, according to previous reports.

Around 8 p.m. on that Saturday night, McLymore and another man, Ambrose Lassiter, approached a group of six boys who were in a car that had just parked at the Brantwood Court apartments in Roseboro.

The boys, the oldest of which was 18, had gotten together to go to a party that evening, according to case information relayed by Higdon in a press release. McLymore pulled out a silver handgun and ordered them out of the car, the investigation showed.

Lassiter reportedly tried to intervene, but backed away when McLymore threatened to kill everyone. McLymore then proceeded to rob the boys, holding the firearm to the neck of one boy, and against the torso of two more. He collected a few dollars, a cell phone, and also took one boy’s shoes, according to prosecutors. McLymore then ordered the driver to drive him and Lassiter to Clinton. The boy did so, as McLymore sat in the passenger seat with the gun on his lap.

Not long after being dropped off in Clinton, McLymore approached a woman who was walking down the street in an area of Clinton known as “the Block,” reportedly a Sampson Homes development on McKoy Street. He showed her that he was carrying the silver handgun, and after walking with her for a few minutes, he pulled out the gun and walked her at gunpoint into an apartment where she had been headed. McLymore proceeded to rob the resident of a wristwatch at gunpoint, but the woman was able to run out of the front door.

McLymore then went about a mile away at the Spirit convenience store in Clinton, where he again approached motorists, this time two men in a truck in the parking lot. McLymore asked for a ride to his girlfriend’s residence on the Block, and the men agreed.

According to evidence presented at trial, once at the girlfriend’s residence, McLymore claimed to have lost a pistol. As the men looked for the pistol, McLymore pulled out a shotgun belonging to the driver that had been on a rack in the truck. He pointed the gun at both men and then forced the passenger, at gunpoint, to walk down the road with him.

A couple blocks down the road, McLymore spotted two young boys, 13 and 16 years old, and approached them with the shotgun. He pointed the shotgun at the boys’ chin and chests, forcing the passenger of the truck to check the boys’ pockets for money. McLymore then ordered the boys to strip to their underwear, before running back in the direction of his girlfriend’s house.

At this time, Clinton Police Department officers were investigating the earlier residential robbery, when one officer spotted McLymore walking with a shotgun behind a house.

A tip from a neighbor led law enforcement to track McLymore to the residence he had identified as his girlfriend’s house.

There, they found him in a bedroom with a wristwatch, wadded up money, a shotgun shell, and over three dozen .380 caliber bullets in his pockets. Officers found the stolen shotgun behind the house, loaded with three shotgun shells that matched the one found in McLymore’s pocket.

“Demery McLymore was a one man crime wave. And he is just the kind of offender that we are Taking Back North Carolina from as part of our initiative to rid our communities of those individuals who make them unsafe,” Higdon stated in a prepared statement on Thursday. “We are gratified by the sentence the court imposed today because every day McLymore spends in prison is a safer day in the streets of the Eastern District.”

McLymore was previously convicted in 2013 of robbery and assault in Cumberland County, court records show.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, McLymore was convicted in September 2019 of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Sampson. In early 2019, he was convicted of assault inflicting serious injury on a detention employee and assault inflicting physical injury on a law officer/detention employee, stemming from a 2017 offense when he was already jailed.

The case against McLymore is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

Since 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice has reinvigorated the PSN program and has targeted violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

That effort has been implemented through the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices in those communities on a sustained basis to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

