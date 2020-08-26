Learning through faith

Mintz Christian Academy students walk though the hallway while talking to Principal Jim Workman. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent With a mask, Principal Jim Workman works in his office at Mintz Christian Academy. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent At Mintz Christian Academy, students receive instruction. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Gabby Walters, a freshman at Mintz Christian Academy, is enjoying her time back at school. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Christi Christianson teaches through faith at Mintz Christian Academy. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

ROSEBORO — As a math teacher at Mintz Christian Academy, Christi Christianson loves teaching students, but she also likes to see them learn from each other.

“I’ll still call them to the board to work a problem out,” she said. “But they have their own Expo marker this year, instead of using mine.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re also six feet away from each other, while wearing masks. She was one many educators who prepared to welcome students back to the classroom for the 2020-2021 academic year — a contrast to what many other schools are doing.

“The Lord is good,” Christianson said. “He has giving us his spirit and it’s not a spirit of fear. It’s a spirit of truth and of sound mind. We are excited to be back in the building.”

The decision was made to provide face-to-face learning opportunities for students. Principal Jim Workman and the administration believed it was the best option for MCA.

“The majority of our parents felt the same way,” Workman said. “we felt that if we can build a plan and use fidelity, our students and our staff would be safe on campus and that we wouldn’t take anything home to other family members.”

For safety and social distancing reasons, many public school districts made a decision to start the school year through remote learning or a mix of classroom instruction and connecting with teachers at home through the Internet for certain days. MCA decided to go in a different direction. So far, Workman said it’s been a great opening week, with plenty of support from the community and hard work from staff.

“It’s really an awesome thing to see,” Workman said.

Classrooms are being disinfected and hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building and classroom. Other procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sampson County Health Department, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are followed. Inside her room, Christianson, recently finished her first week, as a math and Bible teacher. Unlike last year, students are walking in the hallway with masks for the protection of others and themselves.

“The students are excited to be back and they’re excited to be face-to-face,” she said about the challenging academic period. “We’re a smaller school so we’re able to have this many students in a room. We don’t have twenty-five to thirty students in a class, so we’re able to socially distance.”

As an educator, she expressed how she feels fortunate to be in a classroom with young learners. Many teachers around the state aren’t so lucky.

“Being in the classroom allows me the one-on-one with a student and it allows for the personal interaction that you can’t get through a screen, not as easily,” Christianson said. “You convey a lot with your eyes. You convey a lot with your gesturing to somebody. But the students are super excited to be back. I’m excited to have them in the room. Overall, it’s been a fantastic experience.”

There are some families who decided that remote learning was best for them due to personal medical reasons. Christianson and other educators are connecting through Microsoft Teams, an online collaboration platform.

“They’re able to ask their questions just like anyone else and remotely raise their hand if I need to guide them through a problem or something,” Christianson said. “They can pan their camera to the paper and I can do it that way.”

Online learning comes with a learning curve for teachers, but Christianson said everyone is showing patience. MCA first got involved with online learning at the beginning of the outbreak in March

“That’s the keyword — patience,” Christianson said. “Not just between students and staff, but between teacher and parent, teacher to teacher, and from administrator to teacher. It had to be a lot of grace, but it has worked out well.”

Around 230 students are enrolled at the K-12 academy. Gabby Walters, a freshman, is one of those students.

“I was happy to come back because I was happy to see everyone,” Walters said.

Like other students, Walters was forced to learn from home because of the pandemic. Walter is looking forward to playing volleyball this year at the school.

“I enjoy all the people here,” Walters said while showing her appreciation for MCA. “Everyone is really nice. The teachers are really nice and they welcome you.”

The mission of the school is to offer a Christian-based education through a spiritual, academic and social foundation to students. MCA is accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International and Congnia, a nonprofit organization with a global network of educators working together to improve educational efforts. Workman said it’s a unprecedented time for MCA. But as a faith-based school prayer will continue to be essential.

“We’re all learning from this everyday,” Workman said. “It’s a fluid situation and we pray that we’re as close to normal as we can be, as soon as possible.”

The future is unknown, but it’s going to be a part of history that students from MCA will never forget. Through their faith, their optimistic about getting through the chapter of COVID-19 that continues to impact the world.

“It’ll be fun to talk about in the future when they ask us questions about it,” Walters said while wearing her mask.

This story ran in Tuesday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.