Starling voted among ‘Best Lawyers’

AUGUSTA, GA. — Best Lawyers, peer review publication guide to the legal profession, has announced Luther D. “Lew” Starling Jr. among the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Starling is a local attorney and mayor for Clinton and he was selected by his peers for the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in commercial litigation.

Starling noted that his peers selected him for his continued dedication to his clients.

“I’m excited and honored to be included,” the Clinton mayor stated. “I strive every day to do my best for my clients and I’m certainly honored to have this recognition.”

This is not the first time Starling has been honored with the recognition. He noted that he has been honored for a number of years. Starling, who completed undergraduate studies at Campbell University and graduated from the Wake Forest School of Law, has been an attorney since 1990.

“I love that line of work,” Starling commented. “That’s my passion and I’m very honored to receive this distinction.”

Lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 148 practice areas. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 67,000 lawyers, or approximately 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States.

“Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers in private practice through an exhaustive peer-review process. Almost 40 years later, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased guide to legal talent worldwide,” said Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, the newest award initiative from Best Lawyers, recognized attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. More than 11,000 lawyers from 2,169 firms were selected for inclusion in the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Additionally, using data collected during The Best Lawyers in America research process, 5,791 lawyers received a “Lawyer of the Year” award based on their extremely high overall feedback within a specific practice area and metropolitan region. “Lawyer of the Year” recognitions were awarded in 136 practice areas across 184 metropolitan regions.

