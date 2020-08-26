Virus cases close Plain View

Powell Cabral

“We’re very concerned about Plain View at this time. We’re doing everything in our power to get the situation under control.” — Sonya Powell, SCS board chair

Officials from Sampson County Schools have reported cases of COVID-19 at Plain View Elementary School.

The district was notified Wednesday morning about the fifth positive case at the building located in Dunn. Dr. Wendy Cabral, public information officer for Sampson Schools, said faculty and staff were directed to work remotely away from the building until further notice. More procedures are now being followed with local health administrators.

“The building is being sanitized and we are cooperating fully with the Sampson County Health Department, who is conducting contact tracing and will notify those who have been exposed,” Cabral said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDPH), reported that cluster of cases will likely occur linked to occupational, educational, and other community settings. For educational settings, it can be difficult to determine if a cluster of cases happening because of transmissions within the setting or spread in the broader community, officials said.

Health officials stressed that it’s important to report and investigate COVID-19 clusters for specific control measures, identifying risk factors, and understanding the contribution of clusters to the pandemic in the state. NCDPH recommends that a COVID-19 cluster for educational places is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible linkage between cases.

The announcement is the second report of COVID-19 released by Sampson County Schools in August. Earlier this month, a teacher from Hobbton High School tested positive for COVID-19. After educators returned Monday, Aug. 10, to prepare for the new year at Hobbton, they were later sent home and did not come to the building on the following day. A cleaning company came to the school to sanitize the building.

“We are working closely with the Sampson County Health Department and following all direction provided,” Cabral stated. “Our priority is keeping our Sampson County Schools family safe.”

For the 2020-2021 academic period, a remote learning plan was selected by the local board of education for the first several weeks. Officials felt the decision was made on the side of safety as COVID-19 cases continue throughout North Carolina and the state.

“We’re very concerned about Plain View at this time,” Board chairperson Sonya Powell said. “We’re doing everything in our power to get the situation under control.”

Plain View Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday, while faculty and staff will work remotely from home. Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs is hopeful that the school may reopen on Friday.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.