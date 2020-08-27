Food distribution coming Saturday

As the leader of the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, Charles Strickland works throughout the year to make sure the less fortunate have meals to enjoy.

The work of the nonprofit organization will continue soon with its Drive-Through Community Food Distribution. It’s scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton.

“We thank the community for their support and we strive to strengthen the community through compassionate service,” Strickland said.

The Friendly Trio program began more than a decade ago to help seniors and other groups in the community. During the summer, they hosted the Friendly Feeding for Kids program, which provided meals, education and character development. In December, the annual Holiday Dinner is help with the help of area volunteers, who served meals to seniors.

Anyone who wish to receive a food package are being asked to fill out an application before Saturday. The distribution is free and open to the public. If a community member already received services from the organization, another submission is not required. For safety reasons related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Strickland and volunteers are being asked to remain in their vehicles and wear face masks.

If the drive-through event is successful, Strickland is planning to host events in other Sampson County towns.

For more information or to sign-up for a food bag, contact Strickland at 910-590-4925. Volunteers are also needed for the drive-through and preparation.

“They can give us a call and their assistance will be highly appreciated,” Strickland said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.