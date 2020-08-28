Active virus cases down 31 in Sampson as more recover

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
There were 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported Thursday in Sampson County, according to the Sampson County Health Department’s daily report.
The new cases bring the total to 1,851 positive cases to date. There are currently 247 active COVID cases in Sampson County, down 31 from Wednesday as new cases (14) outnumbered new recoveries (45) by that difference.
As of Thursday, there were 5,405 tests performed in Sampson County, up 94 from Wednesday. There have been 1,851 positive tests to date, with 1,582 of those patients now deemed recovered. There were 3,521 negative test results as of Thursday, an increase of 89.
There are 33 tests pending. To date, the county has sustained 22 deaths attributed to the virus.
Statewide as of Thursday, there were 161,076 cases (up 2,091 from Wednesday) and 2,630 deaths due to COVID-19, up 24 from Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The agency tallied 958 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday — down 46 from the day before.
To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,152,725 COVID-19 tests performed. an increase of more than 31,724 over Wednesday’s figure.
CARES funding
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday shared a recommended budget, entitled Support for a Determined North Carolina, outlining how to use the state’s remaining federal coronavirus funding.
“The budget I propose takes on the challenges of today while building for the promise of tomorrow,” Cooper stated. “We have to rise to the occasion of this pandemic response now and focus on ways to emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”
North Carolina has more than $900 million left in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal CARES Act. Cooper’s budget lays out a plan to use this money to continue the state’s response to COVID-19.
That includes:
• $175 million for critical public health services including: $25 million for testing and tracing; $50 million to target rural and historically marginalized populations; and $40 million for early childhood services
• $49 million to build a state strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE)
• $132 million to help K-12 public schools to protect students, teachers and staff and ensure students most impacted by COVID-19 receive support
• $200 million in aid for local governments
• $50 million to establish an emergency grant program to expand high-speed internet access
• $27.5 million to combine with other funds to create a $50 million relief program to support NC businesses with rent, mortgage and utility relief
• $18 million to combine with other funds to create a $33 million grant program for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) that have been left out of other support programs
• $25 million to provide equipment for health care and first responder workforce programs at community colleges to continue the state’s pipeline of necessary, qualified workers
• $25 million to research obstacles to reliable, rapid COVID-19 testing
• $50 million in direct aid to food banks, emergency feeding organizations, and community organizations for food and nutrition assistance
Local outbreaks
According to NCDHHS, as of Tuesday, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks. The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday, so an update wasn’t available on Thursday.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Tuesday, numbers that have remain unchanged in recent weeks. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are also unchanged.
Additionally, Sampson has one congregate living setting listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.
The “other” setting in Sampson was Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents, a figure that is unchanged. A site on Timothy Road, Dunn, in northern Sampson, previously listed an an active outbreak containing seven cases, is no longer listed.
In Duplin County, there were not any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Friday.
NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. There are none listed in Sampson County, however there was one listed at Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children.