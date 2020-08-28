Active virus cases down 31 in Sampson as more recover

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

There were 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported Thursday in Sampson County, according to the Sampson County Health Department’s daily report.

The new cases bring the total to 1,851 positive cases to date. There are currently 247 active COVID cases in Sampson County, down 31 from Wednesday as new cases (14) outnumbered new recoveries (45) by that difference.

As of Thursday, there were 5,405 tests performed in Sampson County, up 94 from Wednesday. There have been 1,851 positive tests to date, with 1,582 of those patients now deemed recovered. There were 3,521 negative test results as of Thursday, an increase of 89.

There are 33 tests pending. To date, the county has sustained 22 deaths attributed to the virus.

Statewide as of Thursday, there were 161,076 cases (up 2,091 from Wednesday) and 2,630 deaths due to COVID-19, up 24 from Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The agency tallied 958 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday — down 46 from the day before.

To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,152,725 COVID-19 tests performed. an increase of more than 31,724 over Wednesday’s figure.

CARES funding

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday shared a recommended budget, entitled Support for a Determined North Carolina, outlining how to use the state’s remaining federal coronavirus funding.

“The budget I propose takes on the challenges of today while building for the promise of tomorrow,” Cooper stated. “We have to rise to the occasion of this pandemic response now and focus on ways to emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”

North Carolina has more than $900 million left in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal CARES Act. Cooper’s budget lays out a plan to use this money to continue the state’s response to COVID-19.

That includes:

• $175 million for critical public health services including: $25 million for testing and tracing; $50 million to target rural and historically marginalized populations; and $40 million for early childhood services

• $49 million to build a state strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE)

• $132 million to help K-12 public schools to protect students, teachers and staff and ensure students most impacted by COVID-19 receive support

• $200 million in aid for local governments

• $50 million to establish an emergency grant program to expand high-speed internet access

• $27.5 million to combine with other funds to create a $50 million relief program to support NC businesses with rent, mortgage and utility relief

• $18 million to combine with other funds to create a $33 million grant program for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) that have been left out of other support programs

• $25 million to provide equipment for health care and first responder workforce programs at community colleges to continue the state’s pipeline of necessary, qualified workers

• $25 million to research obstacles to reliable, rapid COVID-19 testing

• $50 million in direct aid to food banks, emergency feeding organizations, and community organizations for food and nutrition assistance

Local outbreaks

According to NCDHHS, as of Tuesday, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks. The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday, so an update wasn’t available on Thursday.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Tuesday, numbers that have remain unchanged in recent weeks. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are also unchanged.

Additionally, Sampson has one congregate living setting listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The “other” setting in Sampson was Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents, a figure that is unchanged. A site on Timothy Road, Dunn, in northern Sampson, previously listed an an active outbreak containing seven cases, is no longer listed.

In Duplin County, there were not any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Friday.

NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. There are none listed in Sampson County, however there was one listed at Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children.