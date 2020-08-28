Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 25 — Florllinda Sanchez Gabriel, 37, of 147 Gill Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; no court date listed.

• Aug. 25 — Candace Renee Taylor, 30, of 4376 King Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a firearm. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 5.

• Aug. 26 — Tamatha Leigh Pugh, 49, of 2570-B McKenzie Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 16.

• Aug. 26 — Billy Joe Faircloth, 35, of 45 Oak Park Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at

• Aug. 27 — John Christopher Merritt, 27, of 3487 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 4.

• Aug. 27 — Gabrielle Shanice Graham, 33, of 103 E. Fourth St., Garland, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Aug. 27 — Christopher Roshaud Thompson, 30, of 204 Nolley St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and window tint violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 26.

• Aug. 27 — Donta Mendex Mason, 22, of 136 Pete Quinn Road, Warsaw, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.