Half of CCS pupils remote

A teacher for the Summer School Program wears a face shield and a mask. File photo|Sampson Independent Teacher Caroline Langston holds a Google Classroom meeting for her first day of class. Courtesy photo A student at Sampson Middle School washes his hands to comply with school guidelines. Courtesy photo

Clinton City Schools has 1,537 students that are enrolled face-to-face in K-12. There are 1,427 students that are enrolled completely online. The total number of enrolled CCS students is 3,038, city school leaders said.

According to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, there are 74 students currently enrolled that the schools have yet to locate. CCS is anticipating 55 Pre-K students, he said.

“Right now they’re in our ADM (Average Daily Membership, the average number of students per day enrolled), we know that they attended or are supposed to be attending Clinton City Schools, but they’ve not shown up to school yet,” Johnson explained. “Also, however, no school has requested their records.”

CCS is working on locating those students. Johnson explained that he discovered that one student is out of the country and one is doing a virtual program through North Carolina Public Schools. He explained that the number is exaggerated this year because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

If the 74 children have all moved away or chosen to enroll elsewhere, that brings enrollment down to 2,964.

“We’re excited about that,” Johnson stated.

He explained that the numbers are more than they expected but not too much more.

CCS operates on an A and B day schedule where some students go to school on an A schedule that meets Monday and Tuesday at school and virtually the rest of the week. The B schedule meets virtually at the beginning of the week and then has face-to-face instruction in class on Thursday and Friday.

Some students are car riders but others ride the bus. In CCS on the A schedule, 335 students ride the bus and on the B schedule, 351 students ride the bus.

According to the superintendent, the math averages out to around 11 to 13 kids per bus. In the past, a bus could transport a maximum of 72 students and now the maximum capacity is 22.

“That is tremendously down from the way things have been in the past,” Johnson added.

Class size update

Johnson noted that at one point the rule was that the schools had to operate at 50% density of what they used to operate at in terms of class size. He went on to explain that now, in Phase B, the only thing the schools have to do is maintain social distancing of six feet.

“So class size max is based on the square footage of the classroom,” Johnson commented. “In most of our school buildings, we have buildings that were built in different times of different seasons, of different years. So we have buildings L.C.K. that were built many many years before additions were added.”

He gave an example that the school has 14 kindergarten classrooms and of the 14 classrooms, four are remote and 10 are face-to-face. Johnson stated that some of the classrooms are housed in the older part of L.C.K. and some in the new. The newer classrooms are dramatically larger, according to Johnson than the older classrooms.

“We don’t have any classrooms in Clinton City Schools that are over capacity based on square footage,” Johnson explained. “Some changes were made at the end of last week to assist us, not because our face-to-face classrooms were too large, but it was actually the opposite. It was our virtual classrooms that were too large.

”So we had to change the assignments of the teachers based on our virtual teachers because, not only do we have to ensure class size law at the K-3 level for our face-to-face teachers, we also have to consider class size for our virtual teachers.”

