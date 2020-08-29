Harris Sight & Sound closing

Everything at Harris Sight & Sound is now half off as the store is closing. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Harris Sight & Sound Harris Sight & Sound has had to slash their prices in half to get everything sold. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Linda and Bill Harris own Harris Sight & Sound, which is closing after close to two decades in Clinton. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Bill Harris works on an instrument for Ron Herring. Harris Sight & Sound is closing its doors after two decades in Clinton. It has long been a seller and servicers of instruments in Sampson and surrounding counties.

Bill Harris is closing down Harris Sight & Sound and the business is anticipated to be out of the building by the end of August.

Harris plans to move the remainder of his merchandise next door and sell it online through eBay or other outlets such as the Facebook marketplace. He hopes to start rolling stuff over next week since the new building owners have given him a deadline to vacate the space. He predicts that once his merchandise is online, it should sell fast.

Harris has been in business for 47 years. He started with a business repairing televisions until he started selling them and then worked his way up. The business owner is closing up shop simply because he wants to retire. His wife, Linda, retired two years ago and would like for him to join her. Once he retires, the two plan to travel while they can.

He first opened in Roseboro because the couple lived in the Lakewood district. He used to work for Hudson’s TV services here in Clinton after he left Vietnam, but decided to leave and work for Horne’s in Stedman until the owner passed away. It was then that he decided to get out on his own and make a name for himself.

He noted that there wasn’t an electronics store in Roseboro at the time. He worked in Roseboro for 26 years before moving to Clinton 19 years ago. Harris still owns the building in Roseboro but rents it out to another tenant.

Harris moved to Clinton after there was talk of expanding N.C. 24 and bypassing Roseboro. He didn’t want to spend more money in Roseboro if the main highway was going to take people away from the town. When the building on Sunset Avenue in Clinton opened up due to a bankruptcy, Harris jumped at it. During an auction, Harris remained on the phone from 9 a.m. until 5:40 p.m. because the company was auctioning off all of their buildings across the United States.

“Needless to say, I’m still paying for it because it cost me a chunk of money,” Harris joked.

The business owner owns the buildings beside Harris Sight & Sound. He built the building adjacent to his store for a cell phone store called ABC Wireless and he rented another building to U.S. Cellular. He then built ABC Wireless a bigger building after they requested it and then the Army and Marines moved into the old ABC Wireless store.

Later, when construction began on Highway 24, the Army and Marines moved their recruitment office and U.S. Cellular followed and ABC Wireless sold out.

“We serviced everything,” Harris started. “From musical instruments for the schools (to the public) — we sold them, rented them and repaired them. We repaired all sound equipment; we repaired all guitars; we repaired and sold all names of keyboards, digital pianos, drums; we sold it all and we repaired it all.”

He went on to explain that for a time they hosted guitar and piano lessons.

“When I first started my business it was just Harris TV Service because that was all I did was work on TVs,” Harris commented. “And then when I bought the building that we still have in Roseboro, we started carrying some music equipment, drums, keyboards and we didn’t carry any guitars because my building wasn’t big enough to handle them. But we changed the name to Harris TV to Harris Sight & Sound because we started carrying sound equipment, started putting in sound systems in for churches and whatnot because I was very knowledgeable about that and trained in that.”

He was a communications specialist when he was in the military. According to Harris, he was very good at mathematics and electronics. He stated that when he took the test to go into the military, his highest scores were in electronics and they guaranteed him that if he went into the military, they would send him to electronic schooling as a specialist.

According to Harris, the biggest thing about being his own boss is that even though he can spend all day working and maybe have time just for a shower and then have to go right back to work, there is nobody over his head telling him what to do. He has worked for several other people before and he said he had a relationship with them but it’s not the same as him being his own boss.

However, he said right now, his best piece of advice for would-be entrepreneurs would be to wait to go into business until after the pandemic blows over.

Harris said depending on what he has left after six months to a year, he might donate the rest of his merchandise to schools and churches. Right now all of his merchandise is half off and he is working to get it all sold.

