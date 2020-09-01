Death brings county’s virus fatalities to 23

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sampson County has sustained its 23rd death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sampson County Health Department reported Monday, a day when the county tallied 11 new cases.

The new cases bring the total positive cases to date to 1,876. There are currently 256 active COVID cases in Sampson County, up 10 from Friday’s figure as the 11 new cases were not accompanied by any new recoveries — but the one death — as of Monday’s county report.

As of Monday, there were 5,499 tests performed in Sampson County, up 38 from Friday. There have been 1,876 positive tests to date to go along with 3,580 negative test results (up 51) as of Monday. Of those 1,876 positive tests, 1,597 of those patients now deemed recovered, an increase of 15 recoveries since Thursday’s report.

There are 43 tests pending.

Statewide as of Monday, there were 167,313 cases (up 4,822 from Friday) and 2,702 deaths due to COVID-19, up 50 from Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The agency tallied 923 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Monday — down 47 from Friday.

To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,256,172 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 73,281 over Friday’s figure.

Outbreaks in Sampson

According to NCDHHS, as of Friday, several congregate living and school settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks. The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday, so no new update was available on Monday.

New on the list is Plain View Elementary School, where the agency lists five total cases, including four among staff and one in a child. Sampson County Schools is currently on a solely remote learning schedule.

Earlier this week, the school district officials shared their concerns about the Plain View situation and said the building was being sanitized and school leaders were cooperating fully with the Sampson County Health Department, which was conducting contact tracing.

In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases, the NCDHHS stated.

A cluster is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

The Plain View announcement this week was the second report of COVID-19 released by Sampson County Schools in August. Earlier this month, a teacher from Hobbton High School tested positive for COVID-19. After educators returned Monday, Aug. 10, to prepare for the new year at Hobbton, they were later sent home and did not come to the building on the following day. A cleaning company came to the school to sanitize the building.

Contrary to a school setting, in a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. Similar to a school setting, the outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, which is likewise measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

Still included among the local outbreaks was Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case listed as of Friday’s report, numbers that have remain unchanged in recent weeks. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton was taken off the ongoing outbreaks list as of Friday. It was previously the site of eight staff cases and 30 resident cases, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the state data showed.

Additionally, Sampson has one congregate living setting listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The “other” setting in Sampson was Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents, a figure that is unchanged. A site on Timothy Road, Dunn, in northern Sampson, previously listed an an active outbreak containing seven cases, was no longer listed this week.

In Duplin County, there were not any outbreaks at nursing homes, however residential care facility Autumn Village was new to the list on Friday, with three cases among staff. There was one school setting, Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children. Those numbers have remained unchanged in the past several reports.

