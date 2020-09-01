Death brings county’s virus fatalities to 23

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sampson County has sustained its 23rd death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sampson County Health Department reported Monday, a day when the county tallied 11 new cases.
The new cases bring the total positive cases to date to 1,876. There are currently 256 active COVID cases in Sampson County, up 10 from Friday’s figure as the 11 new cases were not accompanied by any new recoveries — but the one death — as of Monday’s county report.
As of Monday, there were 5,499 tests performed in Sampson County, up 38 from Friday. There have been 1,876 positive tests to date to go along with 3,580 negative test results (up 51) as of Monday. Of those 1,876 positive tests, 1,597 of those patients now deemed recovered, an increase of 15 recoveries since Thursday’s report.
There are 43 tests pending.
Statewide as of Monday, there were 167,313 cases (up 4,822 from Friday) and 2,702 deaths due to COVID-19, up 50 from Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The agency tallied 923 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Monday — down 47 from Friday.
To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,256,172 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 73,281 over Friday’s figure.
Outbreaks in Sampson
According to NCDHHS, as of Friday, several congregate living and school settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks. The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday, so no new update was available on Monday.
New on the list is Plain View Elementary School, where the agency lists five total cases, including four among staff and one in a child. Sampson County Schools is currently on a solely remote learning schedule.
Earlier this week, the school district officials shared their concerns about the Plain View situation and said the building was being sanitized and school leaders were cooperating fully with the Sampson County Health Department, which was conducting contact tracing.
In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases, the NCDHHS stated.
A cluster is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
The Plain View announcement this week was the second report of COVID-19 released by Sampson County Schools in August. Earlier this month, a teacher from Hobbton High School tested positive for COVID-19. After educators returned Monday, Aug. 10, to prepare for the new year at Hobbton, they were later sent home and did not come to the building on the following day. A cleaning company came to the school to sanitize the building.
Contrary to a school setting, in a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. Similar to a school setting, the outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, which is likewise measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
Still included among the local outbreaks was Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case listed as of Friday’s report, numbers that have remain unchanged in recent weeks. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton was taken off the ongoing outbreaks list as of Friday. It was previously the site of eight staff cases and 30 resident cases, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the state data showed.
Additionally, Sampson has one congregate living setting listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.
The “other” setting in Sampson was Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents, a figure that is unchanged. A site on Timothy Road, Dunn, in northern Sampson, previously listed an an active outbreak containing seven cases, was no longer listed this week.
In Duplin County, there were not any outbreaks at nursing homes, however residential care facility Autumn Village was new to the list on Friday, with three cases among staff. There was one school setting, Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children. Those numbers have remained unchanged in the past several reports.
