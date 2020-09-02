Animal shelter cleared

Brooklynn Thompson puts a cat in a cardboard cat carrier for easy transport. A family takes a look at some potential dogs that they may take home with them. Loretta Williams takes the card off the cage for her new cat, Tabletop. She adopted her new furry friend as part of Saturday’s Clear the Shelter event at Sampson County Animal Shelter. Jessica Long plays with a cat that she plans to take home as a surprise for her husband. Brooklynn Thompson loads a kitten into a cardboard container.

The Sampson County Animal Shelter held its second annual ‘Clear the Shelter’ event on Saturday despite a pandemic that prompted other shelters to forego their own events this year.

Rayford Bennett has always been interested in animals and he stood patiently in line hoping to find himself a pit bull once he was allowed to step inside the shelter.

Ken Johnson, manager of the shelter, was letting 10 people occupy the building at once and everybody had to wear a mask to gain entrance. Plus, they had to pass a background check that showed they didn’t surrender an animal or have any family members that have surrendered an animal within the past year.

Loretta Williams was also in the market for a new pet but she was looking into adopting two cats to take care of her outdoor mice problem. Williams entered the cat room and asked a staff member, Brooklynn Thompson, which cats were already good outdoor cats.

Thompson directed Williams to an outdoor cat named Tabletop, whose owner passed away.

“I have tons of mice in my yard,” Williams stated.

Williams made her way around the room looking at the other cats and one warmed up to her quickly and she shouted that the cat chose her. Thompson got two box carriers for the cats and sent Williams on her way to fill out the rest of the paperwork for her new cats.

Williams was happy with her two male cats. She noted that she has horses and dogs.

As part of Saturday’s event, the local shelter adopted out spayed, neutered and fully-vaccinated animals for free on a first-come, first-served basis to those meeting requirements, including having a photo ID and being at least 18 years old.

Thompson let everybody know that if they wanted a specific animal they needed to snatch the card that was attached to their cage because it was a first come first serve event.

The staff member noted she had never seen the parking lot as full as it was on Saturday’s event, where a total of 58 dogs and cats got adopted out to their hopeful forever homes. Thompson felt that COVID-19 impacted this year’s event because no other shelter nearby was partaking.

Jessica Long was among the last of the group looking for an animal and she was specifically in the market for a cat as a surprise for her husband.

“My husband was injured at work and I just think it would be something good for him to come home to and get loving from,” Long commented. “He got electrocuted at work and he’s at Chapel Hill and this is his surprise.”

Shelter director Anna Ellis said Saturday was a success, noting they cleared out everything.

“This year we’ve been working for about the last two or three months getting them in with Dr. Oglesby at Veterinary Medical Clinic,” Ellis stated. “This is our second time that we’ve done this event. I hope to continue to be able to do it every year.”

One of the things that the Sampson County Animal Shelter asks of all of the people who took home a dog or a cat is that if things don’t work out with the animal, they should bring it back to the shelter and let the shelter find the animal a new home.

“We would like to re-home it ourselves,” Ellis said.

Ellis thanked the public for their support this year and county management for allocating the funds in the shelter’s budget to take care of the cost of spay and neutering and allowing them to provide Sampson County with this opportunity.

“Last week I had heard from one of our rescue organizations that other counties weren’t doing it and I think a lot of the reasoning is because of COVID-19,” Ellis said. “We have taken safety measures.”

Aside from the limited occupancy, there was a supply of hand sanitizer and there were directional signs for people to follow in the shelter.

The shelter was also able to learn from its first experience last year and was able to make adjustments accordingly, Ellis noted.

