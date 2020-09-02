Community throws birthday parade

Friends and family of George Williams planned a surprise parade for his 103rd birthday on Saturday.

Williams said the surprise parade made it the best birthday ever and he is unsure what they’ll do to top it off next year but he says he hopes he’ll be around for it.

“I’m his wing man,” said daughter Venetia Mann.

Mann did what she could to keep the festivities a surprise from her father on the day of his birthday and only got him outside for the parade for a photo shoot. She mentioned how wonder he was to her and choked up as she tried to describe how much he meant to her.

“He’s a true mentor and role model to a lot of us in the community,” Bob Yow commented.

In 2017, for Williams’ 100th birthday Coharie Country Club president Randy Barefoot presented a bronze plaque bearing Williams’ name and the fact that the putting green where he has spent countless hours over the years will now bear his name.

When he was younger, Williams would shave down tree limbs and fashion them into golf clubs he could use to try to perfect his swing. He has been a member of Coharie Country Club since 1948, the year after the club opened.

The avid golfer grew up in Clinton, where he graduated from high school in 1934 before going off to college. He was in the U.S. Navy for six years during World War II, serving on several different ships. He captained a Patrol Coastal (PC) ship in the South Pacific and in the early 1940s, was part of the Guam invasion and the Battle of Guadalcanal. He enlisted in the service in 1940 and enrolled in the V7 program, which is officer training according to Williams.

Williams went to the United States Navy Reserve Midshipmen’s School at Northwestern University in Chicago. Midshipmen’s schools were established on college campuses around the country starting in June 1940 to train tens of thousands of Naval officers in preparation for WWII. According to Williams, he was there for about four months in school and then he was commissioned. He said from there he had a varied career in the Navy. He got in the fall of 1940 and then was released from active duty and came home in December of 1945.

He was 28 years old when he got out of the Navy, and went into law school. In his early 30s he began practicing law in Clinton. His older brother John Blaney Williams Jr. was an attorney, and he began practicing with him.

Williams noted that he was a late starter. He was the second youngest of John Blaney and Effie Britt Williams’ nine children and the only one still living. Williams’ father served as the Clerk of Court and Register of Deeds for Sampson County.

Williams was a lawyer for 52 years, and he retired at the end of 1999 at the age of 82. He figured it was time to quit once the computer age was coming in. Plus he figured 52 years was long enough.

He also served on the Clinton City Board of Education for 10 years. Williams was also on the board of directors for Sampson-Duplin Mental Health and United Carolina Bank as well as on the Campbell University Presidential Board of Advisors and the Morehead Scholarship Selection Committee at UNC-Chapel Hill. He taught Sunday School for many years at First United Methodist in Clinton, where he is a lifelong member.

