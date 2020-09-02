Blue Star marker unveiled

North Carolina Marble & Granite puts the Blue Star marker in the History Museum grounds. Courtesy photo Members of the Clinton Garden Club stand behind the Blue Star Memorial By-way marker after it was put in the ground this week at the History Museum. Courtesy photo The Blue Star marker takes its place as the second such marker in Clinton, with the highway marker erected on Sunset Avenue late last year. Courtesy photo

Members of the Clinton Garden Club on Tuesday visited the museum to officially present the Blue Star Memorial By-way monument, a tribute to the Armed Forces and the second Blue Star marker to be unveiled in Clinton in the past year.

Back in November 2019, a Blue Star Memorial Marker paying ‘tribute to the Armed Forces who have defended the United States of America’ was officially unveiled on Sunset Avenue. A joint project of the Clinton Garden Club and N.C. Department of Transportation, it is located in front of Clinton Community Church.

The Clinton Garden Club holds the distinction of being the first such club in the state to sponsor two markers, which stand as tributes to “the Armed Forces who have defended the United States of America.”

Nationally, the Blue Star Memorial Program began in 1944 with the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs and president Mrs. Lewis M. Hull devising the idea to plant thousands of dogwood trees along 5 miles of highway. That stretch of road was designated as Blue Star Drive, dedicated to World War II veterans.

The following year, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted the program — named for the blue star used on service flags that hung in windows of homes and businesses to denote a service member fighting in the war.

While it originally began to honor World War II veterans, the National Garden Club expanded its mission in 1951 to include all men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Over the years, the program extended to highway markers and began to recognize all men and women who had served in the U.S. military. It expanded to include memorial by-ways (since 1994), used in national cemeteries, parks, veterans facilities and gardens.

In Sampson, there is also a Blue Star Memorial in Spivey’s Corner.

Back in November during the highway marker unveiling, Paula Hartman, N.C. Blue Star Memorial chairperson, talked about the history of the Blue Star program, the marker and its significance. There are well over 100 markers in North Carolina, with roughly 3,000 across the country. North Carolina has the most Blue Star markers of any other state.

“This honors those who have served, those who are serving and those who will serve,” Clinton Garden Club President Mary Burke-Bass said at the time. “If not for them, we would not be here. We love and appreciate our veterans.”

The local Garden Club, 40 members strong, had received a visit from Hartman and heard about the Blue Star Memorial program. There, they were also told about the by-way marker, and Burke-Bass and others felt it would be beneficial to take that military tribute even further so those visiting the Sampson County History Museum could see a form of the memorial.