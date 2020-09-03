SCC Foundation stalwarts bid adieu

Johnson Hubbard Strickland Stefanovich The Sampson Community College Foundation Board adopted new roles and responsibilities for directors last year that included term limits of three consecutive three-year terms, so the composition of the board is changing as the college bids farewell to longtime stalwarts of the college family. Courtesy photo

Influential community members who helped assist Sampson Community College and carry out the SCC Foundation Board’s mission of providing support to the longstanding educational institution are saying goodbye.

The Sampson Community College Foundation Board adopted new roles and responsibilities for directors last year that included term limits of three consecutive three-year terms, so the composition of the board is changing as the college bids farewell to longtime stalwarts of the college family.

Lew Starling, mayor of Clinton, managing partner of Daughtry, Woodard, Lawrence & Starling, and president of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q has served on the Foundation Board since 1997. Steve Stefanovich has served since 2005 and has brought fundraising ideas to the table.

“Lew has been personally and professionally invested in the Foundation since 1999. In addition to serving as President of the Board 2004-2006 and establishing a scholarship in honor of his parents Donald and Annell, Lew has given generously of his professional services,” said Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and executive director of the SCC Foundation. “His legal counsel has been especially important to the college in recent years.”

Stefanovich has been active in community fundraising over the years, serving many times as a key public face for the foundation.

“It is hard to image the Foundation without Steve, who has been a director since 2005,” said Turlington.

Stefanovich was president of the board when Turlington began as executive director in 2010.

“He used his optimism and vision to encourage me to expand the donor base and increase the assets and impact of the Foundation,” Turlington stated. “As MCs of the Phonathon, Steve and his buddy Lyman Horne kept the live television event entertaining and unpredictable. Steve’s lasting legacy of enthusiasm and advocacy has shaped and defined this board and many institutions in Sampson County.”

Also departing is Neal Strickland, who has served since 2010 including as co-chair of the Sampson Classic Golf tournament the entire time, from 2019-19. Strickland volunteered with the tourney, played in memory of his lifelong mentor, Bill Johnson, and he served as co-chair of the event from 2010-2019.

“Neal was a friend of the Foundation long before he joined the Board of Directors in 2010. His association began with his father, Jefferson, who was a founding member of the board in 1987 and served as president in 1995,” said Turlington.

Grace Hubbard, who has served faithfully since 1999, will also be leaving the Foundation Board.

“Grace’s dedication to the Foundation and the college since 1999 reflects her concern for education and training for the people of Sampson County,” Turlington noted.

Todd Johnson, a partner with Black, Chestnutt, and Johnson, has served three three-year terms as treasurer since 2010 and has been generous with his time in review of financials, college officials said.As the foundation’s treasurer, Johnson has been actively engaged in the administration of the foundation since 2010, noted Turlington.

“I have leaned heavily on his advice and expertise in managing the assets and improving the processes,” she remarked.

Foundation president Anne Faircloth said the departing board members have provided invaluable insight and service during their respective tenures.

“The Sampson Community College Foundation was the first group that reached out to me when I moved back to Clinton in 2001,” Faircloth stated. “I was honored to be invited to serve on such a distinguished board with community leaders I had long admired. They taught me so much about board service and I am grateful for their leadership.”

The new directors who will join the board will have an orientation in September.

They include:

• Kendall Tyson, a CPA with Black, Chestnutt, and Johnson, who follows Todd Johnson and Jim Black in service on the Foundation Board. Black was a founding member. Tyson graduated from Meredith and received her Master of Accountancy from NC State. She married Trey from Salemburg and the couple have three children. Tyson moved here after working for Langdon and Company, the college’s current audit firm.

• Attorney David H. Hobson, a lifelong resident of Clinton who practiced with Dale Johnson and Doug Parsons, both longtime supporters of the Foundation. He and his wife Janna Jackson Hobson live in Clinton and have two daughters.

• Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education for Sampson County Schools. She has a daughter who attends SCC. Stone has worked closely with the college in developing the concept for the Sampson Trade Center.

• Lethia Lee, a family service worker for the Head Start program for more than a decade. She served for 15 years as a caseworker for the Sampson County Social Services and spent seven years as a nutritional expert for the Cooperative Extension. The county commissioner-elect will represent southern Sampson on the Foundation.

• Lynn Freeman-Sankey, who was Sandhills Region Teacher of the Year for 2017-18. She currently serves as teacher advancement coordinator with Clinton City Schools. She is pursuing her doctorate, teaching education classes at SCC, and has launched a tutoring/education counseling business called Incredible Potential. She is also an SCC parent as her son is a graduate.

Directors are elected to serve three-year terms and are eligible to be re-elected for an additional two terms. Attendance is expected at the quarterly board meetings and at other Foundation events. Absence from half of the meetings and events for two consecutive years will be considered a resignation from the board.

Among others, responsibilities include supporting the Foundation’s mission and purpose; providing proper financial oversight and assisting in developing the annual budget; enhancing the organization’s public standing and garnering support from the community by acting as ambassadors; and ensuring adequate resources.

One of the board’s foremost responsibilities is to provide adequate resources for the organization to fulfill its mission. Directors are expected to donate or procure at least $1,000 annually for the Foundation.

“This is a big year in the changing of the guard of the Foundation Board, and all five of these leaders leave big shoes to fill,” said Turlington. “Their collective impact has helped the college better serve Sampson County. I know they will all continue to be friends of the college, and I will continue to depend on them for support and guidance.”