SCS, WGU start scholarship program

To help teacher assistants from Sampson County Schools continue their education, Western Governors University North Carolina recently announced a scholarship program to help them along their way.

The district and WGU North Carolina signed an agreement with the local district to help teacher assistants advance their careers by earning bachelor’s degrees and certifications. For Sampson County’s assistant educators who enrolls in one of the university’s teacher-preparation programs, there will be an opportunity to receive up to $800 in tuition credit per six-month term, after an Pell Grants have been exhausted, for up to three years.

“It sounds like a wonderful opportunity for teacher assistants,” said Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services for Sampson County Schools. “It’s new to us, but appears to be a win-win situation for Sampson County Schools. Our teacher assistants who are interested in becoming teachers are offered financial help to complete their degrees and licensure through WGU and we are able to grow our own teachers.”

Through the program, teacher assistants will have access to career services resources and events, with assistance from WGU North Carolina staff during education and benefit fairs, seminars, and presentations. Catherine Truitt, chancellor for WGU North Carolina said she was pleased to partner with Sampson Schools to maximize career opportunities for staff.

“By making this degree pathway available to TAs, Sampson County Schools is creating a viable pipeline to help fill future job openings for teachers,” Truitt said.

Also through WGU, all employees from Sampson County Schools are eligible to apply for an Institutional Partner Scholarships valued at $2,000($500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms). According to WGU, tuition is more than $3,250 per six-month term for the majority of undergraduate degree programs.

Leaders from WGU work to meet the needs of adult learners. A competency-based learning model allows students to use their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know to focus on what they need to learn. Students are able to finish the program with a schedule that fits their lives. They are able to advance after mastery of a subject.

WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of the online nonprofit Western Governors University. The Teachers College is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation. More than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs are offered in the field of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, an health professions, including nursing.

The online competency-based institution is one of several universities Sampson County is working with to help teachers. Cabral said other universities have offered fast track programs, reduced tuition, individual coaching, and support. East Carolina University’s Partnership Teach Program has been around for many years with officials visiting the county about once a month to meet with teachers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are connecting virtually with educators. North Carolina Central University and Campbell University also offered informational meetings in the past few years about programs.

“Our institution of higher education partners have been very responsive to our needs to fill teaching positions with qualified candidates,” Cabral said.