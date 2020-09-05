SCS re-entry blends in-class, remote learning

During a previous academic year, students work on assignments on the first day of school. Officials from Sampson County Schools are preparing to reopen buildings to students. Sampson County Schools Reopening Plan • Pre-K students will return on a Plan B (AA/BB schedule) beginning September 8th. However, SCS will not provide transportation until Sept. 17 • Elementary students will have a staggered return to school under Plan B (AA/BB schedule) and the “instructional week” will run from Wednesday to Tuesday. Return dates are Sept. 17 for Kindergarten and 1st; Sept. 24 for 2nd and 3rd; and Oct. 1st for 4th and 5th. • Middle School students will return under Plan B (AA/BB schedule) on Oct. 15. • High School students in grades 10, 11 and 12 will remain on Plan C through the first semester. Ninth graders will report to school on Tuesday and Thursday beginning Oct.15 — Sampson County Schools

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are preparing to welcome students back to buildings through a hybrid system of learning in classrooms and at home.

Following a recommendation from Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs, the Board of Education approved a reopening plan known as Plan B due to COVID-19. It includes a format with half of students attending school for two days with social distancing practices and spending three days away from the building. The other 50 percent will be following the same format. It will be implemented and phased in for different grade levels during the upcoming weeks. Currently, students are being educated through remote learning, known as Plan C.

“The time is now that we take a leap of faith, keeping in mind, the safety and well-being of our faculty, students and staff is most important,” Hobbs said.

He spoke to board members about the challenges of making a difficult decision that’s not going to please everyone. He added that it’s not a right answer for the situation. Input was also provided by administrators.

“I think there’s a lot of fear out there and a lot of questions out there,” Hobbs said. “But I think we have to start looking at how we can get students back in school in any format that we can.”

In July, board members approved the remote learning to start the new school. After the COVID-19 outbreak, district officials went over the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s “Lighting Our Way Forward” plan featuring several options for the school year. Along with Plan B and Plan C, there was also a Plan A with minimal social distancing.

“Plan A is not a option, I wish it was,” Hobbs stressed. “If plan A was an option, I would be telling you that in the morning, the buses are rolling and every child would be going back to school. That’s not an option.”

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, pre-kindergarten students will be allowed to return to school buildings on the Plan B schedudle. Transportation will not be provided until Thursday, Sept. 17.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 17, kindergartners and first-grade students may return on a schedule different than other regular years. For elementary school students, a staggered approach for the return, starting with lower grade levels, was approved. Although there’s a concern for elementary principals and staff, there’s an urgency to get younger kids back in school. Principals requested for instructional weeks to run on Thursdays, Fridays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesdays will be used as a planning period, with not students. If things go well, second- and third-grade students will return Thursday, Sept. 24, followed by fourth- and fifth-graders returning Thursday, Oct. 1.

All grade levels for middle schools may return Thursday, Oct. 15, under the modified schedule with a limited number of students each day.

High school freshmen would be allowed to attend for two days under Plan B. Administrators would like education for sophomores, juniors and seniors to remain remote until the end of the semester, scheduled for Dec. 18. The reason was due to spacing at Midway High School. The nearby Midway Elementary building and the old elementary building was also considered, but there was not enough room. Officials noted that Lakewood High School, Hobbton High School, and Union High School could return under Plan B, with all grade levels.

“I would hate to limit our other high school students,” said Kim Schmidlin, board member. “I do have some concerns about our sophomores, juniors, and seniors not coming back until January. I don’t see anything changing between now and January. Midway High School is still going to have a capacity problem. I think Midway High school is still going to be over in numbers and not enough space.”

Schmidlin was also concerned about those groups of high school students not having face-to-face instruction and questioned why only one high school grade level could return. Hobbs said the remote learning was working for the majority of students, however, there were issues with freshmen being new to high and work not being submitted.

“They felt it was crucial to get those ninth-graders in there,” Hobbs answered. “Most of the upper level kids are doing their work.”

Officials felt that staying remote for this semester and returning to classes would be smoother transition for grade levels. The district is providing Wednesday as an opportunity for high school students to come into the building and get help after scheduling a time with teachers.

Before the final vote, Schmidlin offered an amendment to a motion that all students from Lakewood, Hobbton and Union high schools return under the Plan B schedule, with Midway returning with three different groups of students attending at separate times. It failed and only received a report from Schmidlin and Daryll Warren. A motion based on the proposal presented by Hobbs later passed with a 6-1 vote, with Schmidlin not in favor.

It was also noted that parents and students are allowed to continue a remote learning plan for concerns and personal reasons. Additional information will be released by Sampson County Schools for students and families.