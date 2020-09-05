Clinton graduate soars high as Eagle Scout

Commissioner Sue Lee honors Eagle Scout Robert Smith. Courtesy Photo To earn his Eagle Scout ranking, Robert Smith built a basketball court in Clinton. Courtesy Photo As an employee of Matthews Drug Store, Robert Smith works as a pharmacy tech. Courtesy Photo The Rev. Tim Ameen presents a flag on behalf of Congressman David Rouzer to Eagle Scout Robert Smith. Courtesy Photo

During a special ceremony hosted by Sampson County Commissioners, Robert Smith earned a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol for achieving the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America organization — Eagle Scout.

To earn that ranking, the recent Clinton High School graduate built a basketball court at Immanuel Baptist Church in Clinton. He was recently honored by commissioners and state officials for his contributions to the community. He earned ranking in November 2019 and was scheduled to be honored with a special ceremony in March, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of a construction company, asphalt at the location was removed and replaced with a 40×40 concrete slab. A basketball goal was added along with benches on the side. Smith also added a light so people could play at night. The estimated cost of the project, which took about four months to complete, was about $17,000 — but came out to $4,000 thanks to donations and labor assistance. Smith showed a lot of appreciation for everyone who provided assistance.

“I’m more than happy about how it turned out,” Smith said about the project completed in May 2019. “It turned out better than I can imagine.”

Smith is the son of Bryan Smith, a sergeant with the Sampson County Highway Patrol, and Melanie Smith. He is now a freshman, continuing his education in the Honors College at East Carolina University. He’s majoring in computer science. Becoming and Eagle Scout is something Smith will carry for the rest of his life. He recently applied for his first job as a college student.

“The first thing that they read on the top of my resume is Eagle Scout and they know instantly that you can fit anywhere because you’re a leader and know how to work hard,” Smith said.

Growing up in Sampson County in Troop 27, Smith said the Boy Scouts had a major impact on his life by being around older members.

“They took me under their wings and taught me everything that I knew and I did the same with the younger kids by being a role model for the next kid coming in,” Smith said about the continuous cycle of producing leaders.

For Smith, one of them was the Rev. Tim Ameen, an Eagle Scout himself. He has been Smith’s only pastor and was born on the day Ameen preached his trial sermon. During the presentation, Ameen presented the flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of Smith at the request of local Congressman David Rouzer.

“Remember what Scouting represents and you represent Scouting,” Ameen said. “Again, we congratulate you. We’re very proud of you. We’re very thankful for all that you have done and will continue to do. May God bless you.”

For two years, Smith worked as a pharmacy tech at Matthews Drug Store when he wasn’t busy with school or the Boy Scouts organization. He helped prepare subscriptions for customers.

“We don’t give that position to anybody at his age that are not exceptional,” owner Jimmy Matthews said. “He an exceptional young man and it takes a lot of responsibility to be in that position. I can say that not many people at his age are given that responsibility. Robert was worthy of every bit of it.”

It takes a lot of responsibility and dedication to complete an Eagle Scout project. Matthews showed his respect for the highest ranking while sharing his appreciation to the former employee.

“What I would expect of an Eagle Scout, Robert personifies every bit of that,” Matthews said. “He’s very dependable and he’s also a very smart young man and was always focused at his job. We hated to see him go after he finished school. We really miss him here.”

Matthews added that his eagle project was phenomenal and reflects Smith in all the right ways.

“He a fine young man,” he said.

Sue Lee, vice chair for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners commended Smith’s work in the community and said he’s an excellent young man. She praised the Boy Scouts of America for their contributions and producing members like Smith. Lee presented a letter on behalf of county commissioners and N.C. Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest congratulating him on the achievement through a proclamation.

“It’s a very fine organization,” Lee said. “I think it makes a much better person out of you. “My grandson is a Boy Scout working towards the Eagle rank. There’s a lot of instruction through the Boy Scouts that’s very helpful for life. It’s not an easy task to be an Eagle Scout. It’s a long hard road with a lot of hard work and a lot of commitment.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.