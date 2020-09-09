Vann to leadCCS specialprograms

Dr. William Vann works at his desk on a Friday afternoon.

Clinton City Schools recently hired Dr. William T. Vann III as the director of special programs and he plans to highlight all of the people in the district to show how much they mean to the school system.

Vann is a native of Duplin County and he still lives there, making the commute every day. He went to James Kenan High School before going to Fayetteville State University, where he got a master’s in education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The director of special programs stated that he always said he would never go into the family business, which is education. Fate had different plans for Vann. He went back to James Kenan to see if he would even like being in education and he fell in love with the interaction he had with the kids.

“I went to the school just to see if I wanted to do it,” Vann said of being in the family business. “I found that kids help you stay young. A lot of the stuff that I didn’t know how to do, they were able to teach me.”

He started in Wayne County as an Early Childhood (EC) teacher (self contained) and taught for about six years before he got a call from his superintendent, Dr. Steven Teylar, who wanted him to try to be an assistant principal at Goldsboro High School. Vann stayed there for six years before getting another phone call asking him to move up the ladder once again.

“To be honest, I wanted to go into administration because I saw some things that I didn’t necessarily agree with how children were being treated,” Vann commented on his new position. “One of the first things I did when I got to Wayne County, I wanted to know where my students lived. I wanted to know what they did in their spare time. So, I would drive through their communities and that was a real eye-opener for me. I understood then that a lot of the children didn’t have environments like mine. They didn’t come from a home that was loving all the time or a home where it was filled with compassion and care. Once I found that out, I was better able to relate to the children in my classroom.”

Vann discussed all the different levels of schools and what it was like working with each. He said he liked working with the high schoolers because they could communicate. He said he could ask them a question and get an answer. He admitted he struggled at the elementary level because when he asked students what was wrong, they couldn’t put their feelings into words.

Throughout his career, Vann was an EC teacher self contained, EC resource, assistant principal, principal and district coordinator for alternative learning. He explained that when he was an assistant principal, he was in charge of buses, discipline, and sports. When he was a principal, he was in charge of running the school and when he was a district coordinator for alternative learning, he had to revamp the alternative learning program.

Vann’s sister, Corina Latrice, is a teacher for CCS at Union Middle. He said that she is always talking about CCS and the talk is always positive, which led him to want a job for the district.

“What really got me was when I read their equity plan,” Vann stated. “How they try to make sure they have quality teachers at every school, how they try to make sure that every student was treated in an equitable manner. Once I read that, I was sold and then I saw that they had the position available. I said ‘I’m going to apply there’ and fortunately I was able to get it.”

Vann is in charge of federal programs, English as a Second Language (ESL) learners and partly in charge of the district’s Title IX. He is the public information officer for the district so he wears many hats in his current position. He admitted that he has had to sit down and study all that is required of his new job, but he has found that with every position that he has held. Every one has had a different level of learning to it.

“Actually planning for the district is different than planning for the school,” Vann stated. “My goal is to make sure that I continue to build upon the good things that we’re already doing in the district.”

His favorite part of the job are the people he has dealt with at work and in the community.

Vann would like to bring the CCS system to the forefront and let everybody know all of the good things that are happening within it.

“This really is a great school system,” Vann stated. “We really are trying to fight for what’s right for children. We’re pushing for equity and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that our schools, our children, our teachers and everybody as part of our district are well taken care of. I want to get the word out about Clinton City Schools and what we’re all about.”

The director of special programs believes that CCS is all about the children in the district.

One thing Vann recently did was meet with the ESL teachers and simply asked them what they needed, what could he do to help make their job easier.

“I’m going to communicate, ask what you need and do what I can to support you,” Vann commented. “A lot of times people think that when they make it to the district office, that they’re in charge and they get ready to supervise and just tell people what to do. My philosophy is when you make it to central services, it’s actually that you’re serving and you’re supporting. So, basically just communicating and making sure that I hear them and I listen to them and I follow up with them. Sometimes people tell you stuff that you need and you never hear from the person again. That’s not who I want to be. I want to listen, hear your concerns, follow up, and give you an explanation as to how we can achieve it or give you an explanation as to why we could not achieve it. At least you will know that I tried and that you were heard.”

The ESL teachers asked Vann to procure some English language vocabulary cards for their students. According to Vann, they have close to $1,000 in funds for the cards but it is not enough. Vann stated he wasn’t able to get the teachers all the cards they need but he was able to get them some of the cards they asked for. Part of Vann’s job is finding other ways to get teachers the needs they have from multiple resources.

“It’s all about being resourceful,” Vann stated. “It’s all about not quitting and thinking outside of the box, especially in today’s environment.”

Vann is working on the district’s federal budget to make sure their application is approved. Soon he will be working on another grant called “I care” to try to get some additional funding within the county. He is also working with the district’s ESL teachers to make sure they have the things they need.

The director of special programs is happy to know that the work he does now will trickle down and have an impact on the lives of every student in the CCS district.

Vann miss being around his students since he’s in an office all day. He noted that he goes back to check on some of his students every now and then to make sure they’re not in any kind of trouble and if they are, he tries to set them straight.

This story was first published in Tuesday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.