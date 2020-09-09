Cool Beans comes to Autryville

Tonya Tyler and Adam Taveras are looking forward to serving customers and bringing more events to downtown Autryville. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent A variety of ice cream flavors are served at Cool Beans Coffee and Ice Cream. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Adam Taveras serves a lot of treats at Cool Beans Coffee and Ice Cream. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Different flavors are avaialble for cold brew coffee. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Adam Taveras stays busy serving ice cream at his shop in Autryville. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Toppings for ice cream are available for customers. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent

AUTRYVILLE — As cars lined up outside, Adam Taveras placed a scoop of sea salt caramel ice cream on a crunchy cone before it was handed to a customer in the drive-through.

During the day, he opened the ice cream deep freezer many times to serve more creamy flavors such as rainbow sherbet, homemade vanilla, cookies-n-cream, and chocolate. For Taveras, starting Cool Beans Coffee and Ice Cream is a dream come true. After working for Blue Bell Creameries for 13 years, he decided to become an entrepreneur. He began by selling ice cream at parks with the help of his girlfriend Tonya Tyler. Later, the first shop was built in Eastover. A second location recently opened in the heart of Autryville.

“The community is welcoming us very well and we’re super excited to be here,” Taveras said about the continued success. “This is a plus for us having a drive-through because our other location is only walk-in service. The drive-through is going to add a big plus for us.”

In addition to ice cream treats such as sundaes, a variety of hot and iced coffees are also served with unique twists and creations. It’s a major benefit for Autryville, a western Sampson County community cutoff by the new Highway 24 development. At first, Taveras was a little uneasy about investing in the area. But the first day was more than what he expected.

“We had to call some help to help us out,” he said about the support. “I don’t think it’s that much of a concern anymore based on the past couple of days. They’re still coming out to see us, enjoying hand scooped ice cream and coffee. I think we’re going to be hiring more help sooner that expected.”

Although the drive-through is a big hit, thanks to promotions with social media, they would like to see more walk-in customers enjoy the indoors and free WiFi. As business owners in the Autryville community, they are showing appreciation to first responders with discounts on Wednesdays and to other customers with special days such as Thirsty Thursdays for purchases such as milkshakes or frozen coffee drinks.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m happy to give them a place where they can come, enjoy themselves, and hang out. Kids can come in and study with the pandemic going on. We have free WiFi. They can come in, tap into our hotspot, and do their studying.”

Located at 102 W. Williams St. in Autryville, Cool Beans opens around 11 a.m. during the workweek, but the hours may expand to accommodate people as they travel to their jobs.

“They either work in Fayetteville or they drive through Clinton to hop on Interstate 40,” he said. “We had a lot of requests to open up earlier.”

Several events with food trucks are coming to Cool Beans in Autryville. The idea is to host vendors on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. One of the businesses is California Taco for Taco Tuesdays on Sept. 15. Later during the week, musician and songwriter Michael Andrews of Roseboro will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept.19. Taveras and Tyler are hoping that it will help bring more life into downtown through the business, once an abandoned building.

“I’m pretty ecstatic right now,” he said before looking at a parking count meter reading more than 1,000 vehicles in five days. “It’s beyond my belief right now and I didn’t know it was going to happen this quick, especially during the pandemic.”

