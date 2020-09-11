History Museum to reopen today

The Sampson County History Museum is reopening to the public on Friday (today), following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that certain restrictions implemented due to COVID-19 would be relaxed.

The county museum will resume normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“For the safety of our visitors and staff we will be observing safety precautions: groups of 10 or less, with social distancing and face coverings,” a note posted to the History Museum’s Facebook page announcement the reopening read. “Hand sanitizer stations will be located in various buildings, and disposable masks will be available upon request.”

“Thanks for your patience and understanding,” the museum announcement stated. “We’ve missed our visitors, and look forward to seeing you!”

Phase 2.5 means the following for North Carolina:

• Mass gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors from the current limit of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

• Playgrounds may open.

• Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.

• Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., may open at 30% capacity.

• Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls will remain closed.

• Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.

Located in Downtown Clinton, the Sampson County History Museum was started in 1997 by Fes Turlington and David King. It has grown by leaps and bounds from the five rooms of the 1903 two-story white house on Lisbon Street to a village of nearly a dozen museum buildings hidden in the back yard of the “Big House” on a 2-acre lot that takes up the entire corner of Lisbon, Powell and Graham Street.

The museum is home to thousands of permanent artifacts. The museum grounds include a 70-plus-year-old outhouse, a smokehouse, early 1900s restored gas pumps, and authentic millstones used back when corn was ground locally into meal. Explore the Bunting Log Cabin built around 1750 as it is one of the oldest structures in Eastern North Carolina to the Sports Hall of Fame and the military museum, the newest structure added to the museum grounds last year.

The museum is located at 313 Lisbon St, Clinton, and director Chris Woodson can be reached at 910-590-0007.

Many venues across the state are following suit in holding reopenings.

It was announced earlier this week that the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22, with new hours, new procedures, and new plans in place to help ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Additionally, new safety plans for the state museum include:

• Per Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 163, proper face coverings are required of all Museum staff and guests (age 5 and up) when proper social distancing cannot be met/maintained.

• Cloth face coverings are available for purchase in the Museum Store.

• Enhanced cleaning of the facilities will take place multiple times throughout the day.

• Hand sanitizer stations are accessible throughout the Museum.

Guests are also encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services – wear a cloth face mask over your nose and mouth; wait in line at least six feet away from others; and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, museum officials request that visitors postpone their visit.