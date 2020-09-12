Garland depot demolished

Demolition is underway for the train depot in Garland. Courtesy Photo Jefferson Deems Johnson

GARLAND — The demolition of a historical depot that played a major part of the town’s development is now underway due to safety issues.

On behalf of the town, Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy said she was sad to see it going away, calling it bittersweet. Jefferson Deems Johnson, the first mayor, convinced railroad officials in Greensboro to establish the building, since nearby tracks stretched from Fayetteville to Wilmington. After it was built, the town named after Henry Garland, the assistant postmaster general of the United States, continued to grow with more businesses.

“Garland was established around the depot,” Murphy said while talking about Johnson’s work. “That’s why Garland flourished at that time because that was a major hub of activity.”

Following official establishment in 1907, Garland continued to grow with general stores, a courthouse, and a livery stable. A post office, hotel, and houses were also.

The depot was originally located in the area where Southern Bank is now on Bladen Avenue. When tracks were removed along Front Street, Commissioner Curtis D. Cain purchased the property several decades ago and relocated it to N. Ingold Avenue. For historical purposes, the ownership of the private property was later placed in the hands of the late Connie Cain Rackley, the daughter of Cain, and her husband, E.L. Rackley. Town officials were not able to get money to restore it.

“The roof collapsed and it wasn’t a safe structure,” Murphy said about Rackley moving forward with demolition.

In a public notice, Murphy thanked Johnson for his vision while stressing that Garland must move forward to meet the challenges of today and the future.

“We’re hoping that we can move forward and get some more hubs like technology or some other industries that may move Garland forward,” Murphy said.

At the moment, it’s unknown if a historical marker will be placed at the site.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.