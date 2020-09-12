County’s active virus cases increase

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Twenty more new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sampson County on Thursday brought the county to 2,020 positive tests to date, according to the latest Sampson County Health Department’s daily report.
There was not a new report released on Friday.
Of those 2,020 cases, 1,629 people have recovered, a figure that has risen by just four since late last week and remains unchanged since Tuesday. Taking into account the unchanged recovery figure, along with the 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson County, there were 367 active cases in Sampson as of Thursday.
There have been 5,859 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date, a number that is up 33 from the tally reported the day before. There have been 3,818 total negative tests (up 13 from Wednesday) along with the 2,020 positives. There are 21 tests whose results are pending, a figure that is unchanged.
Due to what the county called “scheduled training,” the Sampson County Health Department did not generate a report on Friday, so no new local statistics will be available. Updates will resume this Monday, Sept. 14.
Statewide as of Friday, there were 182,286 cases (up 1,532 from Thursday) and 3,023 deaths due to COVID-19, up 33 from Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The agency tallied 938 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Friday — a figure that has jumped by more than 100 after being on a continual decline over the past month.
To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,558,654 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 36,815 over Thursday’s figure.
There have been some discrepancies in those numbers offered by the state via its dashboard, with state officials conceding as much late last week, stating that the NCDHHS “has experienced continued technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data.”
NCDHHS said it is working with all parties to resolve the issues.
“Because the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received,” it stated, “it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.”
North Carolina entered Phase 2.5 late last week, increasing mass gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; opening playgrounds; opening museums and aquariums at 50% capacity; and opening gyms and indoor exercise facilities at 30% capacity. Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls remain closed.
Mask mandates and other prevention methods remain in effect and are even more important to contain the virus, Gov. Roy Cooper said. Large venues remain subject to mass gathering limitations.
On Thursday, Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen met with Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Cooper and Birx also participated together in the call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the governor spoke about the need for our elected leaders and candidates to lead by example on the campaign trail this fall by holding events with face coverings and social distancing, according to a press release from the governor.
In their meeting with Birx, Cohen and Cooper addressed the state’s efforts to protect people’s health in congregate care settings, such as nursing homes, through widespread testing and other measures. Birx offered her expertise, sharing lessons learned from other states, and offering to surge testing resources on college campuses, the governor’s office stated.
The governor requested additional federal support, including:
• Need national leaders to model effective prevention strategies, including the wearing of face coverings and social distancing – and to take these measures to protect North Carolinians when visiting the State.
• More testing over a longer period of time with a focus on community-led testing, proactive testing of K-12 staff in schools that are providing in-person instruction, and proactive surveillance at Institutes for Higher Education.
• Increased allocations for reagents for health system laboratories.
• Details on the federal government’s inventory and distribution plans for Abbot Binax Now testing.
• Additional funding for personal protective equipment and a halt on implementing new FEMA restrictions.
• Timing on when detailed vaccine planning guidance would be issued as well as required reporting elements and a provider enrollment agreement.
• Additional funds to continue supporting child care programs.
• Extension of the Pandemic EBT program beyond Sept. 30 and flexibility for students in hybrid (part remote and part in-person) learning environments.
Local outbreaks
Outbreaks, tracked by NCDHHS, are considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case listed as part of an ongoing outbreak for weeks, was no longer listed this week.
Additionally, Sampson has three congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.
The “other” settings in Sampson include Mittie Lane, Autryville, which had nine cases — one staff, eight residents; Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, which had two resident cases; and Savannah Hill Road, which had two staff cases.
In Duplin County, there was an outbreak listed at Autumn Village, where there have been 11 cases — five staff, six residents — and two deaths among those residents. That remains unchanged.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. There is one listed in Sampson County at Plain View Elementary School, where there were six cases — five among staff and one child — tallied as part of an ongoing outbreak. That is an increase of one case from last week.
While not listed in the state’s report, Bright Beginnings Child Development Center in Clinton was also recently closed for the fourth time due to cases of the virus. A previous outbreak at Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children, was no longer listed this week.
