County’s active virus cases increase

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Twenty more new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sampson County on Thursday brought the county to 2,020 positive tests to date, according to the latest Sampson County Health Department’s daily report.

There was not a new report released on Friday.

Of those 2,020 cases, 1,629 people have recovered, a figure that has risen by just four since late last week and remains unchanged since Tuesday. Taking into account the unchanged recovery figure, along with the 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson County, there were 367 active cases in Sampson as of Thursday.

There have been 5,859 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date, a number that is up 33 from the tally reported the day before. There have been 3,818 total negative tests (up 13 from Wednesday) along with the 2,020 positives. There are 21 tests whose results are pending, a figure that is unchanged.

Due to what the county called “scheduled training,” the Sampson County Health Department did not generate a report on Friday, so no new local statistics will be available. Updates will resume this Monday, Sept. 14.

Statewide as of Friday, there were 182,286 cases (up 1,532 from Thursday) and 3,023 deaths due to COVID-19, up 33 from Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The agency tallied 938 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Friday — a figure that has jumped by more than 100 after being on a continual decline over the past month.

To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,558,654 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 36,815 over Thursday’s figure.

There have been some discrepancies in those numbers offered by the state via its dashboard, with state officials conceding as much late last week, stating that the NCDHHS “has experienced continued technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data.”

NCDHHS said it is working with all parties to resolve the issues.

“Because the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received,” it stated, “it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.”

North Carolina entered Phase 2.5 late last week, increasing mass gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; opening playgrounds; opening museums and aquariums at 50% capacity; and opening gyms and indoor exercise facilities at 30% capacity. Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls remain closed.

Mask mandates and other prevention methods remain in effect and are even more important to contain the virus, Gov. Roy Cooper said. Large venues remain subject to mass gathering limitations.

On Thursday, Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen met with Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Cooper and Birx also participated together in the call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the governor spoke about the need for our elected leaders and candidates to lead by example on the campaign trail this fall by holding events with face coverings and social distancing, according to a press release from the governor.

In their meeting with Birx, Cohen and Cooper addressed the state’s efforts to protect people’s health in congregate care settings, such as nursing homes, through widespread testing and other measures. Birx offered her expertise, sharing lessons learned from other states, and offering to surge testing resources on college campuses, the governor’s office stated.

The governor requested additional federal support, including:

• Need national leaders to model effective prevention strategies, including the wearing of face coverings and social distancing – and to take these measures to protect North Carolinians when visiting the State.

• More testing over a longer period of time with a focus on community-led testing, proactive testing of K-12 staff in schools that are providing in-person instruction, and proactive surveillance at Institutes for Higher Education.

• Increased allocations for reagents for health system laboratories.

• Details on the federal government’s inventory and distribution plans for Abbot Binax Now testing.

• Additional funding for personal protective equipment and a halt on implementing new FEMA restrictions.

• Timing on when detailed vaccine planning guidance would be issued as well as required reporting elements and a provider enrollment agreement.

• Additional funds to continue supporting child care programs.

• Extension of the Pandemic EBT program beyond Sept. 30 and flexibility for students in hybrid (part remote and part in-person) learning environments.

Local outbreaks

Outbreaks, tracked by NCDHHS, are considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case listed as part of an ongoing outbreak for weeks, was no longer listed this week.

Additionally, Sampson has three congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The “other” settings in Sampson include Mittie Lane, Autryville, which had nine cases — one staff, eight residents; Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, which had two resident cases; and Savannah Hill Road, which had two staff cases.

In Duplin County, there was an outbreak listed at Autumn Village, where there have been 11 cases — five staff, six residents — and two deaths among those residents. That remains unchanged.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. There is one listed in Sampson County at Plain View Elementary School, where there were six cases — five among staff and one child — tallied as part of an ongoing outbreak. That is an increase of one case from last week.

While not listed in the state’s report, Bright Beginnings Child Development Center in Clinton was also recently closed for the fourth time due to cases of the virus. A previous outbreak at Wee Care in Duplin, where there were four cases among staff and seven among children, was no longer listed this week.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.