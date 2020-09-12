DeVane resigns from elections director post

Less than two months from what many consider to be one of the biggest Presidential elections in recent memory, Sampson County is losing it elections director.

Emily C. DeVane submitted her resignation at Sampson’s Board of Election director this week, effective this Monday, Sept. 14. DeVane informed State Board of Elections executive director Karen Bell in a brief letter that she would be resigning. County officials said DeVane did not submit a written notice to the county, as of Friday.

“Ms. DeVane emailed Human Resources to advise of her planned departure on Monday and inquire as to what paperwork was required by that office,” said Susan Holder, assistant county manager for Sampson. “Other than that, the county has received nothing officially in writing from Ms. DeVane as of this moment. As to actions with regard to the vacancy, that responsibility rests with the Board of Elections.

The Sampson Board of Elections is set to meet on Monday. It is deemed a regularly monthly meeting, but it is anticipated that the five-member board will discuss the director’s post along with the status of election preparation.

DeVane was hired as director less than a year ago, in October 2019.

The county received 14 applications for the post following the resignation of Ashley Tew in August 2019. The board conducted interviews with seven of those applicants, selecting DeVane. She had been on the five-member elections board for seven months prior to her hire as director.

DeVane previously working in the finance department for Clinton City Schools. Sources say she is leaving the elections post for a similar position in Duplin County.

The impending departure of the county’s elections director is another challenge facing Sampson, which is little more than a month away from the start of one-stop voting.

“We need a whole lot of people — anybody who is able, willing and wanting to do this job,” DeVane said just last month. “We’re hoping to have 240 people.”

As of August, the county was well short of that amount. The county will have five one-stop locations running for 17 straight days — from Thursday, Oct. 15, to Saturday, Oct. 31 — and then on Election Day there will be 23 precincts that must be manned. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional poll workers are needed at each polling site to ensure proper social distancing and sanitizing, with a previous recommendation being to add four more people at each Sampson site.

The Sampson Board of Elections will hold its September regular meeting at 1 p.m. this Monday, Sept. 14, in the Sampson County Health Department (Bldg E), located at 360 County Complex Road, Ste. 200, Clinton. The meeting will be a modified public setting format that allows in-person citizen input while also recognizing current restrictions on mass gatherings and following the sound guidance of public health officials regarding social distancing.

Each member of the Board of Elections will opt to participate in the meeting either in person or by Zoom conference call.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.