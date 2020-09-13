Pre-K students return

To keep students safe, desks in classrooms will not be used due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Educator Amy Bass prepares her classroom for students to return next week. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Inside her classroom at Union Elementary School this week, Haley Johnson was glad to hear laughter and excitement of children starting their educational journey.

“We’re doing the traditional back-to-school things,” said Johnson, a pre-kindergarten teacher. “They’re learning how to write their names, how to socialize, rules and procedures. Then we’ll get into learning our letters, colors, and shapes. I’m just glad to have our babies back.”

Teachers and principals from Sampson County Schools welcomed pre-K students back to elementary building on Tuesday through a modified schedule. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of students attend each day due to precautions and safety reasons. The youngest group of students were the first to come back following approval from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

“I’m thankful to have them back in my room and to see their smiling faces,” Johnson said. “We sure have missed them. It’s a little difficult trying to keep masks on in pre-K, but they seem to be doing really well with it. We’re following the right precautions and it seems to be going well.”

After being away from the classroom for a long time, Union Elementary Principal Amanda Horne said it was a smooth process. She added that 20 pre-K students returned because of bus transportation not being avaialble until Thursday, Sept. 17. She expects the total to increase when regular busing becomes available.

“I think it was a good trial run for our teachers to work out some of those kinks and the masks issues,” Horne said. “We try to give some breaks by going out to recess, so they have a time period to take them off, when they’re in a safe environment to do so.”

Horne said the pre-K student are following the rules when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing in the halls and in classrooms.

“Students at this young age are very moldable, so it’s not nearly that large of an issue as I expected it to be,” Horne said.

For teachers like Johnson, it’s a lot better than trying to teach 4- and 5-year-olds through the Internet and Zoom conference calls — the remote learning format that started the 2020-2021 academic year. Elementary schools throughout the district are preparing to welcoming back more students next week.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 17, kindergartners and first-grade students are returning on the Plan B schedule. It includes a format with half of students attending school for two days with social distancing practices and spending three days away from the building. The other 50 percent will be following the same format. It will be implemented and phased in for different grade levels during the upcoming weeks.

“We’re apprehensive about maintaining the social distancing and setting those procedures, but we know that being back in school is essential for the age,” Horne said. “We know that there’s a lot of them who really needs that interaction with teachers and being able to physically do some of the activities in order to grasp the concepts. While we’re apprehensive about making sure we provide the safest environment possible, we’re optimistic.”

Sampson County principals across the district shared the same optimism.

“It was wonderful seeing some students because we have missed having them in the building,” Edward Holmes said about seeing pre-K students start school.

Principal Mat McLean of Clement Elementary School said the transition for the community went well, with precautions in place to protect students.

“The parents dropped their kids off at the door and the teacher assistants met the teachers and took them to class,” McLean added. “The children seemed to enjoy the day at school.”

Later during the month under the Plan B plan, second- and third-grade students will return Thursday, Sept. 24, followed by fourth- and fifth-graders returning Thursday, Oct. 1. All grade levels for middle schools may return Thursday, Oct. 15. High school freshmen would be allowed to attend for two days under Plan B. Administrators would like education for sophomores, juniors and seniors to remain remote until the end of the semester, scheduled for Dec. 18.

During a previous meeting for the Board of Education, spacing was listed as one of the reasons. For all grade levels, parents and students are allowed to continue a remote learning plan for concerns and personal reasons. Additional information regrading back-to-school procedures is available on the district’s website at www.sampson.k12.nc.us

Amy Bass, Union Elementary kindergarten teacher, expressed how it’s an exciting and scary time for educators. She was one many arranging desks in the classroom to meet social distancing measures.

“I feel like with kindergarten, we need them here every day to teach them hands-on,” she said. “That’s how they learn the best.”

Bass added that the early-grade levels such as kindergarten are building blocks in a student’s education, but it also comes with concerns as well when it comes with not knowing what to expect. Many rules and regulations will be followed to keep students safe.

“We want to relay that to the parents in the community as well,” she said. “When they’re in our care, we’re going to do what we can to keep them safe.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.