Another virus death: total at 26 in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sampson County sustained its 26th death attributed to COVID-19, the second such death in as many days.

The most recent virus death was reported as part of the Sampson County Health Department’s daily report released Wednesday, the day after the county’s 25th death due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On Wednesday, local health officials also tallied two dozen more new cases.

The 24 new cases in Sampson brought the total positive virus cases to 2,098 to date.

Of those 2,098 cases, 1,723 people have recovered, a figure that remains unchanged after spiking on Tuesday. Taking into account the 26 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson, there were 349 active cases in Sampson as of Wednesday.

There have been 6,080 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date, a number that is up 57 from the tally reported on Tuesday. There have been 3,975 total negative tests (up 47 from Tuesday) along with the 2,098 positives. There are just seven tests whose results were pending as of Wednesday.

Statewide as of Wednesday, there were 188,024 laboratory-confirmed cases 186,887 cases (up 1,137 from Tuesday) and 3,149 deaths due to COVID-19, up 38 from Tuesday, according to the numbers released through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard. The agency tallied 918 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday — a figure that is up two from Tuesday.

To date in North Carolina, there have been 2,683,384 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 30,944 over Tuesday.

North Carolina entered Phase 2.5 earlier this month, increasing mass gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; opening playgrounds; opening museums and aquariums at 50% capacity; and opening gyms and indoor exercise facilities at 30% capacity. Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls remain closed.

Mask mandates and other prevention methods remain in effect and are even more important to contain the virus, Gov. Roy Cooper said. Large venues remain subject to mass gathering limitations.

Flu vaccinations urged

NCDHHS health officials are urging North Carolina residents to protect themselves, their families and those around them by getting vaccinated against Influenza as the state enters flu season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, with COVID-19 still spreading in our communities, it’s critically important to get your flu vaccine,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen stated in a state press release. “Flu can be a serious, sometimes deadly, disease. It is important to get vaccinated against the flu to keep you and your family healthy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine. Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, making it especially important for those at higher risk of complications, such as people over 65, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity. Some of those same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

“This flu season, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu. We will have both the flu and COVID-19 widely circulating this fall and winter, and we are learning that people can get both infections at the same time,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson. “We want people to protect themselves from the flu and also avoid overwhelming our hospitals so people can get care if they need it.”

Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. Visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine to find locations.

In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February. The following precautions should be taken to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses like COVID-19, according to health officials:

• Stay home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours, except for COVID-19. Follow CDC guidance for end of isolation for COVID-19.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly.

• Continue to practice the 3Ws — wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands often can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and flu.

COVID-19 and flu symptoms are similar, so individuals who feel ill should call ahead before going to a doctor’s office, local health department or urgent care. They should consult with a doctor about getting tested for flu and/or COVID-19.

Flu symptoms include:

• Fever

• Cough and/or sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Headaches and/or body aches

• Chills

• Fatigue

• Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

Anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug, such as Tamiflu. Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health.

More information about flu is available online through the Division of Public Health and from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/flu. For information about COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

Weekly updates on flu surveillance data are posted online at flu.ncdhhs.gov. The flu report will be posted every Thursday beginning Oct. 8 throughout the flu season with updated data from around the state on flu activity and other viral respiratory illnesses.

Local COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks, tracked by NCDHHS, are considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

The outbreak list is updated every Tuesday and Friday, so new numbers were not available on Wednesday.

Sampson has three congregate living settings listed as subject of outbreaks under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites are not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The “other” settings in Sampson include Mittie Lane, Autryville, which had nine cases — one staff, eight residents; Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, which had two resident cases; and Savannah Hill Road, which had two staff cases. Those numbers were unchanged on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday in Duplin County, an outbreak at Autumn Village, had grown from 11 cases — five staff, six residents — to six staff and 14 residents, with two previous deaths reported among those residents.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings. As of Tuesday, there was one listed in Sampson County at Plain View Elementary School, where there were six cases — five among staff and one child — tallied as part of an outbreak that has been listed dating back to last month.

