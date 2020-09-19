Autryville eyes inventory grant

AUTRYVILLE — Town officials are working to get grant funding for an asset inventory of the 40-year-old water system.

If the town receives funding, the goal is to review pipelines, tanks, pumping stations and other aspects. Autryville Mayor Richard Spell said the goal is to identify where future problems could come from and fix it. The decision was made during the commissioner’s Tuesday meeting.

“We want to develop a five-year plan to retool and rework our water system where needed,” Spell said. “This asset inventory assessment will give us a reporting of all of those issues. It’s certainly an amount of money that we currently don’t have and the project is something we could not do unless we receive some federal grant money to pursue it. That’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Due to logistics and confidentiality matters, the agency receiving the grant request has not been announced for the aging system.

“We want to fix the problem before the problem happens,” Spell said. “Obviously, things like sudden waterline breaks, you can’t anticipate. But with a 40-year-old system, there’s going to be points of deterioration where you can fix it before it becomes an overnight problem where you have to put everybody on a boil water advisory type of thing.”

Census event coming to Cool Beans

With a participation rate of more than 40 percent for the 2020 Census, Autryville leaders are teaming up with Cool Beans to see it go up.

The new local ice cream and coffee shop is hosting a Census event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at their Autryville location. For residents who have not completed the Census, they can come to the shop at 102 Williams St. to be counted. Computers will be available and assistance will be provided.

“Our Census figures are in the forties, which is better than they were a month ago, but with Census deadline (Sept. 10) coming up, we really need to get our Census figures for the Autryville area increased percentage wise,” Spell said. “We’re hoping to collect some folks who just kept putting it off. While they’re out in town, they can take five minutes to fill out the Census.”

Gifts will be provided for residents who complete the Census. Spell stressed the importance of getting an accurate account to help Autryville in the future for funding.

“We want to get the number as high as we can,” he said. “The Census figures for the next ten years will determine a lot of federal funding and other opportunities for the town, based on population.”

