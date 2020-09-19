Murphy: ‘Building the Community’

The Union High School JROTC marches through downtown Garland during a parade. Events have been canceled. File Photo | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — The North Carolina Department of Commerce is planning to conduct a virtual assessment to help with prosperity in the southwest Sampson County town.

During a Tuesday meeting, Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy said it’s exciting to have the town on the department’s radar while encouraging public participation. Some of the discussion will probably include abandoned buildings or opportunities for economic growth. The town would need to establish a virtual group for the assessment of people who usually aren’t at the table. Murphy expressed that this includes people of all ages who want to see growth in Garland.

“This is so very exciting and it plays right along with the two bidders for the Brooks Brothers plant,” Murphy said. “When I talked with both of them, what they’re talking about is coming in and not just building a plant, but building the community things.”

She added that one of the company leaders would like to relocate to Garland, if they purchase the plant.

“As she rode around and looked at all the vacant buildings, she would like to build a coffee shop and a daycare,” Murphy said. “This is why it’s so very important that we have all of our systems working and all of our systems operational, so that they can come in and make Garland a better place.”

The New York-based company filed for bankruptcy because of the COVID-19 and financial issues, which led to an ongoing bidding process. Two businesses are now showing interest in using the factory. Health Supply US (HSUS), a medical supplies manufacturer, is one of the known bidders.

In the spring, Brooks Brothers officials sent a letter to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solutions, about closing the factory on South Church Avenue in July. Since that time, an official closing date was pushed back several times. A bankruptcy hearing, scheduled for Sept. 11, was postponed until Sept. 24 due to an illness with the judge.

“We’re hoping that we can get our workers back working in the Town of Garland,” Murphy said.

Although an official announcement has not been made, jobs are listed on the HSUS website for a Garland location. Local officials are unsure if the notice is referring to a location in the center of town or the Bladen County area.

While talking about the virtual session with the N.C. Department of Commerce, Murphy stressed that teenagers should also be part of the discussions and offer advice.

“As we move forward with Garland, we are trying to plan for now and for future generations,” she said.

Officials plans and scheduled regarding the upcoming meeting will be released soon.

Funding to aid businesses

Commissioners would like to offer subgrants to businesses with money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was approved by the U.S. Congress to help communities recover from the pandemic. Garland is receiving more than $50,000 for expenses related to the pandemic. From that total, the would like to distribute $10,000 to help business owners with personal protective equipment, COVID-19 needs or be reimbursed for what they’ve already spent.

To help, commissioners approved to search for a temporary, part-time office worker to help applicants through the grant process and other CARES related activities. There were some concerns about the short amount of time the employee would be around in the fall.

“I don’t see how we can get anybody in here, given that it’s half of September, all of October, and part of November, get them up to speed on what we need to do and then be terminated, ” Commissioner Jo A. Strickland stressed. “I don’t see how they would be of any benefit to taking the workload off of (town clerks).”

Murphy said there has to be someone to distribute information and applications to businesses, in addition to processing invoices and other tasks. She said interest has been shown in the position. An Application for the position will be posted on the town’s website, www.townofgarlandnc.com.

“I know that there needs to be someone that can do this and not add to the workload in the office,” Murphy said.

Events canceled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual Community Day festival and the Trunk-or-Treat events are canceled due to safety concerns.

The tradition of the fall celebration goes back many years, with a Rotary fair. That Rotary fair went away after the organization lost its charter. Garland’s North Carolina Small Towns Economic Prosperity (N.C. STEP) and other community groups created the community fair to fill the void. The Trunk-or-treat event was another popular event for Halloween time.

Town officials are working to see if alternate plans could be made for the Christmas Tree Lighting for the holiday season.

