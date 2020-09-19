Lights, Camera, Census

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler speaks to Richard Carr, projects and communications specialist for Sampson County, about Census numbers in the area. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Sampson County officials Susan Holder and Richard Carr go over documents related to the 2020 Census. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Richard Carr operates equipment during a filming for the 2020 Census. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Richard Carr gives direction to Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Behind a camera and teleprompter, Dr. Oscar Rodriguez spoke about the importance of all Sampsonians being counted for the 2020 Census — a quick and easy process that will have a positive impact on the future.

“Each of us can help ensure that Sampson County continues to recover and becomes a better place for generations,” he said with enthusiasm during a few takes in English and Spanish.

For two days, many other community leaders looked into the same camera during the filming led by Richard Carr, projects and communications specialist for the municipality of Sampson County. Rodriguez, a member of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education, believes it’s important for everyone to take time for it, especially when the clock is ticking.

“We have a lot of communities who have not yet reported this information,” Rodriguez said in regards to a self-response deadline at the end of September. “So I think by them doing that, it gives more opportunities for funding and quality services to be provided. I think as a community, we will all benefit from this. It’s simple, do it, and do not be scared. It’s going to help us today, tomorrow, and for future generations.”

As of Sept. 7, Sampson was falling behind like many other counties in the state for participation. So far, the participation total for residents is 54 percent — which is about 5 percent lower than the last 2010 census. Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census is held every 10 years to count all citizens in the U.S. and other territories. The Sampson County Complete Count Committee worked to spread awareness in 2020.

“The participation total really showed us where we were and that we needed to do something to make a last minute surge to get the citizens of Sampson County the information and to get them to participate in a very important Census,” said Carr, chair of the committee.

The video project is one of many efforts to raise awareness about the importance of responding, the ease of answering questions, and how safe and secure the Census is to complete. Carr said it shows the diversity of Sampson County with speakers representing different professions, ethnic backgrounds, genders, towns, and socioeconomic classes.

“The Census is significant because it will impact federal funding that will be provided to our communities and essential program that we depend on from day to day,” Carr said. “It’s so very important as it relates to the political nature and the political side of things for the years to come.”

Some of it may include redistricting and seats in the House of Representatives throughout the state. It’s a message, Carr and others leaders are pushing to the public through the video as they prepare for the next two weeks. Committee members are also letting the public know that Census numbers are also related to the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities through local, state and federal initiatives. Some of those programs involve health care, education, transportation, emergency services, food assistance, employment and housing.

The self-response deadline is Wednesday, Sept.30. For anyone who hasn’t responded yet, they can go online to www.2020census.gov.

“It takes two or three minutes,” Carr stressed. “It’s very safe, secure and we encourage our citizens to do that.”

Along with other Census advocates in the country, Sampson County leaders were also faced with challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to ensure that we’re sharing the more prevalent message of COVID and how to make sure we’re all safe, but at the same time, we did not want the message of the Census to get lost. Unfortunately, COVID has most of the media attention, rightfully so. But we’re going to make sure that we keep the Census message out in front of our citizens also.”

Carr said Sampson is doing fairly well and is in the middle of the pack when it comes to other counties in North Carolina. An increase of 5 percent could move Sampson towards the top and improve the state’s total as well.

“That’s how tight it is,” Carr said about the small percentage of increase. “We really want every citizen to understand that, so they’ll understand that every single resident counts.”

Susan Holder, assistant county manager, said the community is in a critical stage for Census counting. For municipality leaders in Sampson County, Holder expressed how the counts means so much to departments who have very little. Programs related to human services are critical for the areas underserved populations. She added how something simple as a grant for the parks and recreation department makes life better for residents.

“That’s how you get economic development improvements and if we want industry, we need to have livability,” Holder said. “The only way to get livability is to get money here other than property taxes. So much of the grants we receive are based on having the right Census numbers.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.