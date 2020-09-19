Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below were provided by the the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 15 — Terry Lynn Smith, 46, of 116 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 15 — Darrell Wayne Royal Jr., 32, of 164 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 15 — Tamika Maria Pickett, 30, of 115 Ward Road, Rose Hill, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 15 — Georgia Beatty, 67, of 10056 Willard Road, Willard, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 15 — James Williams, 76, of Williams Street, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 16 — Jontal Enrique Crutchfeld, 43, of Raleigh, was charged with domestic simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 8.

• Sept. 16 — Jonathan Tyree Lane, 27, of 1891 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering and simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 16 — Jason Sylvester Scrivner, 20, of 2091 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, resisting public officer and damage to property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 16 — Devrane Christopher Boykin, 20, of 412 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with three counts of possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, resisting public officer and damage to property. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 16 — Jamarian Hyleem Smith, 21, of 8745 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and resisting public officer. possession of marijuana and damage to property. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 17 — Stephanie Emmanuel Philippe, 22, of 624 Royal Lane, Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

