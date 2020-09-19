Project gets massive boost

Sampson County officials this week announced that more than $6.5 million in grant funding had been secured for the construction of the proposed 911 and Emergency Services facilities, putting the county over the $10 million mark in grant funding for the estimated $18.5 million project.

County manager Ed Causey made the announcement at the Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week. He said the county obtained $1 million in grant funds from Golden Leaf. Additionally, in late August, the NC 911 Board voted unanimously to approve the county’s grant application for $5,571,543 for the 911 portion of the project.

“We are extremely proud of where we are at this point in time,” Causey stated.

Those funds will be added to the $3.5 million grant previously received by the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (NCOSBM). Those state grant funds were formally accepted in November 2019 to build the revamped emergency headquarters in the county.

“We are fortunate to have received grant dollars totaling nearly $10.1 million, more than half the anticipated total cost of the project of just over $18.5 million,” Causey stated. “We are proposing that the board authorize staff to pursue financing for the remainder of the project costs in an amount not to exceed $8.5 million.”

That financing would require approval from the Local Government Commission. At the recent commissioners meeting, Causey discussed grant awards and project timeline, and Finance Officer David Clack reviewed the steps necessary to pursue LGC approval.

The board ultimately unanimously adopted resolutions authorizing all necessary documents be executed as it pertained to the grants, and approving financing not to exceed $8.5 million for the construction of the emergency services facilities.

Back in February 2020, the Board of Commissioners agreed to pursue an option for a new Sampson County Emergency Management Services facility that will cost an estimated $17.8 million — that has now been upped to $18.5 million — with a key caveat that if the grant funds aren’t there to support the project, then a followup meeting at the drawing board will have to be held to regroup and revise.

ADW Architects of Charlotte, whose hire was approved by the Sampson Board of Commissioners at the beginning of this year, offered four options for the new facility during a February 2020 county planning session. The new emergency headquarters is deemed a necessity to replace the aging and outgrown facility on Underwood Street that was constructed in 1956.

The option, Option B, included Emergency Management, EMS, E-911 and the Fire Marshal’s Office, with 36,313 square feet in total space. Of that, Emergency Management accounts for 6,515 square feet, EMS has 13,652 square feet, E-911 totals 7,605 square feet and the shared space accounts for the remaining 6,781.

The board ultimately settled on Option B. While no formal vote was taken, the five board members concurred to move forward back in February. Seven months later, county leaders are another large step forward.

“We hope to have final plans in the January (2021) timeframe, with the idea we would be closing any loan probably in late February or early March,” Causey stated.

Construction is likely to take 15-18 months, officials have said.

“What we will be doing is soliciting bids from banks,” Clack noted of the loan process. The finance officer previously received quotes, subject to change. “Basically, we got a quote for a 20-year financing at 2.5% and a 15-year financing could be as low as 1.35%, at the time I got the quotes.”

Clack said county administration would solicit for 15- and 20-year terms, with the board determining between the two.

“I would expect we would be on the Local Government Commission’s agenda probably in December or January, after the completion of the audit,” said Clack.

The proposed facility would be situated in the bend on Commerce Street off of U.S. 701 Business in Clinton, between Sampson-Bladen Oil Company and the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center. The county owns 22 acres on both sides of Commerce Street that has not yet been developed.

While the idea for a new facility has been tossed around for years, emergency officials said the building has become too small and is susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. The facility served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995. There is a general lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues.

Sampson County Emergency Management director Ronald Bass has noted the old armory building is “in dire need” of replacement, citing the aging facility, limited space and flooding issues.

At this week’s meeting, just prior to the board’s consensus, Commissioner Jerol Kivett described his change of heart in considering such a costly endeavor.

“Before, I was really not on board with spending this kind of money for a facility like this, until we started having so many hurricanes and disasters, and going out and watching what our county employees were having to work with and through,” said Kivett. “We basically had their hands tied behind their backtrying to provide services for the entire county — not being able to work as a unit as closely-knit as they should because of facilities.”

“What really hit me was we do need it badly,” Kivett continued, ” but finding all this found money makes it impossible to not look into this or in fact go forward with this. So, I’m all in favor of this facility. It’s been needed for some time and it’s time for us to do it. With $10 million given to us — it’s just unreal; I don’t know where you find that kind of money for anything else — it’s certainly a big plus and it’s something that I don’t see that we can really not do.”

