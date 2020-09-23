SCS mulls full K-5 return

“Teachers want the students back. There’s also some hesitation.” — Interim SCS Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs

With Gov. Roy Cooper giving approval for North Carolina elementary students to return to classrooms for five-day, face-to-face instruction with teachers next month, leaders from Sampson County are weighing options as COVID-19 challenges continue.

During a Tuesday work session for the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board of Education, Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs addressed the matter, which will include input form administrators.

Cooper announced the decision Thursday after several weeks of stable virus trends and continued low COVID-19 spread in school environments. Under the system known as Plan A, districts are not required to reduce the number of students in buildings, starting Monday, Oct. 5.

“Teachers want the students back,” Hobbs said about his talks and conference calls with other superintendents. “There’s also some hesitation.”

Currently, SCS students are being educated through remote learning, known as Plan C, and Plan B, which includes learning in classrooms and at home to reduce classroom sizes. In September, the SCS board made a decision to phase in different grade levels under Plan B. Pre-kindergarten students returned Sept. 8, followed by kindergartners and first-grade students on Sept. 17; second- and third-grade students Thursday, Sept. 24; and fourth- and fifth-graders returning Thursday, Oct. 1.

“I really didn’t know how that was going to look, especially with kindergarten students,” Hobbs said. “I can honestly said that it’s been ten times better than anything that I could imagine. Those students are tickled to be there — they’re smiling, their laughing.”

While talking about previous concerns and students, Hobbs and others said students wearing masks were not an issue during visits to schools. He is scheduled to meet with principals on Friday about Plan A. Surveys were sent to elementary families and staff before a recommendation is made to the board.

“I talked to a lot of teachers out there and there’s a lot of mixed emotions,” Hobbs said. “But I will have a better indication about what faculty and staff and are thinking by the end of the week.”

If the district decides to move forward with Plan A or make changes, safety measures are required. Some of them includes wearing face masks, social distancing, and symptom screenings. School may districts have the final decision to implement Plan A or to stay in Plan B or C.

“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Cooper stated in a news release.“North Carolinians are doing the hard work to improve our numbers and trends. Many people are wearing masks, keeping social distance and being careful to protect others as well as themselves. We have shown that listening to the science works. And I’m proud of our resolve.”

When it comes to social distancing, Hobbs believes it’s easier to spread out lower grade students, but it’s a bigger challenge for fourth- and fifth-grade students. Transportation is another issue.

“We’re not going to have any social distancing on busing,” he said. “It’s impossible, with the number of students we have and transporting students.”

Some district leaders are recommending a four-day plan, with Wednesday being used for teacher planning development and remote learning. Other matters include ways to serve meals in the classroom, not having enough room in cafeteria kitchens while social distancing. Due to the scheduled groups of students returning, Hobbs said he wouldn’t recommend a Plan A starting Oct. 5, but maybe later on Oct. 15 or until the end of the first grading period — based on discussions with teachers.

After the announcement for Plan A, Mark Johnson, superintendent of public instruction for North Carolina, said it was great news that the step is a step closer to providing the option of in=person learning to families who want their children to return to schools.

“While the Governor, the State Board of Education, and I have our differences, I join with them today to encourage local school board members to take advantage of this change and open all schools safely, Johnson said. “I thank the many parents and teachers across North Carolina who have been vocal advocates on this important issue.”

A decision about future plans will be announced in the upcoming weeks. The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m, Monday, Sept. 28, in the board auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

