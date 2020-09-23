Clinton, Roseboro to clean up

As Clinton and Roseboro residents transition into fall, they can begin to clean their homes as they prepare for the cleanup events set for October.

According to City of Clinton Public Works & Utilities Director Chris Medlin, the Fall Clean Up for the City of Clinton will occur between Oct. 12-16. Acceptable items include furniture, appliances, tires (max four per home), tree limbs (six inches in diameter and five feet long) and bags of trash.

“Please have your items at the curb on your garbage day by 7 a.m.,” Medlin explained.

Items not accepted include car and truck batteries, auto parts, oil based paints, gasoline, herbicides, pesticides and demolished homes and sheds.

“The city has been doing clean up events for 20 years or better,” Medlin stated. “We originally started with just a fall cleanup. About 10 or 15 years ago we went to a spring and fall cleanup. I feel it is an asset for our citizens, because it allows them to get rid of items that would normally constitute a charge any other time during the year. During the year any waste, household furniture, etc. that is on the ground (outside the cart) could result in an added fee. The clean up days benefit the city by allowing residents to clean around/ on their properties without fees for disposal which in turn aids in the beatification of the city.”

The event is also held in the spring, so if residents decide later that some of the items they held on to aren’t worth keeping around, then they can try again. The goal for the biannual clean-up is to make the town beauteous.

Call the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905 for more information. The Spring Clean Up will be April 12-16.

The Town of Roseboro also does a spring and fall clean up event. The Fall Clean Sweep for Roseboro is from Oct. 26-30, with items being placed on the road for pickup beginning Oct. 19.

Citizens can rid their houses of yard debris, building materials or debris, appliances, and a limit of four tires per household. Tires cannot still be on the rim.

The town will not pick up paint cans, motor oil, hazardous liquids or hazardous solids.

Last year, Bill Poole, Roseboro public works director, asked that people keep their unwanted materials in separate piles, such as a pile for yard debris and a different one for building materials. Don’t bag leaves and keep them separate from other yard debris, Poole noted. The town crew is unable to pick up limbs that are longer than 4 feet in length or more than 7 inches in diameter, he said.

According to Poole, every year people try to put electronics out but they will not be picked up.

Citizens are asked to take any of their unwanted electronics to Sampson County recycling sites that accommodate them, including at 950 Ezzell Road, Clinton, and at 1564 Plain View Highway.

Residents are asked to place items at least four feet from structures such as fences, poles, guide wires etc.

The Clean Sweep happens twice every year. Once in the fall and the other in the spring.

“It helps to keep a nicer, cleaner environment for the town,” Poole stated. “We try to help the residents.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.