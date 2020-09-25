AKA Sorority starts mask campaign

CLINTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are encouraging everyone in Sampson County to wear face masks to help flatten the curve and protect the health of community members.

The organization’s Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service Administration recognizes the importance of supporting healthcare and governmental organizations in their recommendations for community safety as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. launched a mask-wearing campaign using the theme, “Wear A Mask, It’s A Serious Matter!”

The sorority is stressing the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand hygiene, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends all people, 2 years of age and older, wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected.

Ms. Paulette Hall, president of the Rho Omega Omega Chapter, believes it’s important for local chapters to support healthcare, government organizations and the CDC guidelines to protect the chapter members and members of the community against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To accomplish this goal, the chapter’s meetings and community programs are held virtually,” Hall said. “The chapter is launching the sorority’s ‘Wear A Mask, It’s A Serious Matter!’ outreach campaign to spread our message on the importance of wearing a mask to flatten the curve to slow down the spread of the virus.”

Hall also stated that virtual services were held to address what she said was the most “unrelenting public health issue that our country has ever experienced.”

The highlights of the activities include posting a video and campaign graphics to the chapter’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and conducting community programs virtually. Some of them included a Virtual Scholarship Awards program in June 2020, where seven scholarships were awarded to students attending HBCUs, six of whom are enrolled for the fall of 2020.

There will also be Virtual Black Business Expo and Virtual College Fair in October and a virtual recognition of caregivers working in nursing homes and for chapter members who are essential workers, coming in November.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international service organization that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African- American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in 1,024 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Liberia, the Bahamas, the U. S. Virgin Islands, Germany, South Korea, Bermuda, Japan, Canada, South Africa, and the Middle East. For more information visit www.AKA1908.com.