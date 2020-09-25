Man charged in Sampson murder

A Faison-area man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Sampson County murder, three days after a body was discovered partially buried in a wooded area in the northern end of the county near Faison.

On Thursday, Gustavo Adolfo Alvarez, 25, of 124 Lopez Lane, Faison, was located and taken into custody in Kenly by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team. Alvarez is currently in the Sampson County Detention Center without the privilege of bond, with an initial appearance scheduled for Oct. 2.

According to jail records, Alvarez, listed under the alternate spelling of Alverez, has been charged with murder and also being kept under an immigration detainer. The identity and cause of death of the victim are being withheld until a forensic autopsy is completed and the victim’s identity is confirmed by the Sampson County Medical Examiner, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release on Friday.

According to sheriff’s officials, shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, the Sampson County E-911 Center received a phone call indicating that a body had been found in a wooded area off of Lopez Lane in the Faison area of Sampson County. Responding deputies were informed that family members of the victim were chasing the suspect in a white passenger vehicle, however they had lost sight of the vehicle on Cabin Museum Road outside of Turkey, sheriff’s reports state.

Upon arrival to Lopez Lane, Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies were advised that the body of a male, possibly an occupant of 124 Lopez Lane, was found partially buried in the wood line behind the residence.

“Investigators roped off the area and requested the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation, which is a requirement for buried bodies,” the Sheriff’s Office said in Friday’s press release. “Investigators immediately started interviewing witnesses and developed probable cause to obtain warrants on Gustavo Adolfo Alvarez.”

The passenger vehicle, believed to be operated by Alvarez, was discovered later that same evening, partially submerged and heavily damaged off of Old Warsaw Road outside Turkey. The NC State Highway Patrol and the Turkey Fire Department assisted with the recovery of the abandoned vehicle.

Investigators then worked with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to locate Alvarez.