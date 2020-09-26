Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 17 — Laurino Vargas, 21, of 5502 NC Hwy 210, Garland, was charged with statutory rape and identity theft. Bond set at $1,010,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 21 — Roger Utterback, 26, of 413 Westchester Ave., Huntsville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen firearm. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 21 — Xavier Edison Moore, 35, of 169 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 7.

• Sept. 21 — Michael Anthony Simpson, 48, of 608 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 21 — Howard Lee Carroll, 40, of 565 Airport Road, Garland, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond set at $500; court date unknown.

• Sept. 21 — Dewey Lee Smith, 39, of 302 N. Plymouth St., Fayetteville, was charged with simple assault and burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 23.

• Sept. 22 — Ronald Glen Yarboro, 52, of 340 Moses Register Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 22 — Danny Martin Gregory, 47, of 1466 Erwin Chapel Road, Dunn, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Oct. 13.

• Sept. 22 — Mark Eugene Stennis, 33, of 410 Calvin St., Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 22 — Cassandra Denise Mitchell, 32, of 300 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 19.

• Sept. 22 — Jamarian Hyleem Smith, 21, of 8745 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with damage to property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 22 — Harry Nelson Parker, 48, of 636 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with three counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance (Percocet), delivering a Schedule II controlled substance (Percocet) and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (Percocet). Bond set at $100,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 22 — Byron Scott Brewer, 25, of 52 Jacob West Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 23 — Erick Turron Oates, 49, of 423 Battlefield Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 23 — Keirra Ariel Pegues, 21, of 885 Cecil Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 23 — Wendy Hollowell Miller, 38, of 3964 Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro, was charged with cruelty to animals. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 23 — Thomas Jene Pegues, 42, of 885 Cecil Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 23 — Ethan Groves, 54, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 23 — Jessica Rayann Jacobs, 22, of 445 Rock Lewis Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 23 — Timothy Jaquan Joyner, 23, of 109 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 23 — Malcom Rasheed Price, 24, of 300 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Sept. 28.

• Sept. 23 — Susan Darlene Smith, 39, of 625 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery, second degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 23 — Martise Roman Singleton, 19, of 480 Warren Mill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with domestic simple assault, damage to property and larceny. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 24 — Charica Lashay Joyner, 21, of 62 Smith Way Lane, Turkey, was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 28.

• Sept. 24 — Malcom Lee Henry Jr., 26, of 70 Trevor Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 24 — Danielle Faith Carroll, 35, of 1185 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 5.

• Sept. 24 — George Kevin Faison, 46, of 301 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering a residence and trespass. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 22.

• Sept. 24 — Ronald Witchnell Bullock Jr., 42, of 115 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 24.

• Sept. 25 — John Ray Faison, 33, of 302 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.