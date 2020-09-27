Pipe replacement to close N.C. 24

The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor making improvements to N.C. 24 in Clinton will need to close a section of a nearby road overnight Monday.

Between 7 p.m. this Monday, Sept. 28, and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Sunset Avenue is scheduled to be closed on the east side of the U.S. 421/701 and N.C. 24 interchange and at Woodland Drive. The interchange with N.C. 24 will be remain open to traffic. Law enforcement will be at the closures to direct traffic if needed.

Contract crews will replace a crossline pipe with a large pipe at this location. This construction is part of the ongoing work to improve N.C. 24 from Sunset Avenue to west of Moltonville Road in Sampson County.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible and if driving around the work zone, use caution and slow down.