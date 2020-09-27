Cycle NC event canceled

Cyclists make their way into Downtown Roseboro in 2018 as part of the Mountains-to-Sea route by Cycle NC. The event, slated for the beginning of October with Clinton set to be an overnight stop, was canceled this year.

The 2020 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Route has been canceled and rescheduled for next year, leaving Clinton without the large event previously planned for the beginning of October as an overnight stop for hundreds of cyclists.

“They are gonna do the same route that was proposed for this year but they canceled the whole event this year,” Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau director Sheila Barefoot stated. “They will be coming through Clinton next year in October.”

Barefoot noted she was very disappointed that the event was canceled for the year since a lot of events were planned to welcome the cyclists.

“We do understand their position as far as needing to cancel because of the governor’s guidelines and executive orders,” Barefoot commented. “But, we were all very excited that they were going to attempt the same route next year. So, that gives us another shot at remarketing and replanning everything for next year.”

The CVB director noted that she is glad that they dd not just say “hey we won’t see you for a couple of years.” Instead, they are trying again next year.

The event was going to take place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

Cycle North Carolina was going to begin its full-service, cross-state ride on Oct. 3 in Sparta, North Carolina, and arrive at North Topsail Beach on Oct. 10, with 1,100 bicyclists expected to participate. Over the course of the week, riders would have biked an average of 60 miles per day.

Additional overnight stays were planned for the towns of Mount Airy, Reidsville, Roxboro, Henderson, Smithfield and Clinton. This will be the same route next year, according to organizers.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only cross-state, fully-supported ride created in 1999 with the N.C. Division of Tourism, Capitol Broadcasting Company, the N.C. Department of Transportation and North Carolina Amateur Sports as founding partners. Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and the state.

During the past 21 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.

“The cyclists were just so inspired to come to the little towns,” Barefoot explained. “This is all about them going through the little towns of North Carolina and not hitting the big towns for them to get a taste of the little towns and get a sense of what we’re about. They’re just super nice people. They really enjoy seeing what we have to offer. I guess that’s just why I was looking forward to seeing them. To hear their stories and for them to be fascinated by a little town in Sampson County. I don’t know; they’re just free-spirited. It’s just a great time.”

