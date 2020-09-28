N.C. 24 bridge closing for weeks

CLINTON – The N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily close a bridge on a Sampson County highway for emergency repairs.

The bridge on N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) over Six Runs Creek will be closed in both directions between Interstate 40 and Clinton beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. Bridge maintenance crews discovered one of the bridge beams was failing and needed immediate repairs. The work is expected to take about two weeks.

The detour around the closure is I-40, N.C. 403, U.S. 701 Business to return to N.C. 24.

When possible, motorists are urged to avoid the area and use caution when near the work zone.

Improvements to N.C. 24 in Clinton also closed a section of a nearby road overnight Monday.

Between 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Sunset Avenue was scheduled to be closed on the east side of the U.S. 421/701 and N.C. 24 interchange and at Woodland Drive so that contract crews could replace a crossline pipe with a large pipe. The interchange with N.C. 24 was to remain open to traffic. Law enforcement were at the closures to direct traffic if needed.

This construction was part of the ongoing work to improve N.C. 24 from Sunset Avenue to west of Moltonville Road in Sampson County.