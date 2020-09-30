Board talks remote learning, high school concerns

As COVID-19 challenges continue, educators from Sampson County Schools would like to stay the course with its current system of teaching, but some Board of Education members would like to see more students return to classrooms — especially at the high school level.

During a Monday meeting, the issue was debated among board members after Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs presented a recommendation from the majority of principals. They would like to remain on Plan B — a mix of students attending school for two days with social distancing practices and spending three days away from the building.

Starting next Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper gave approval for districts to have five-day, face-to-face instruction for elementary students, under a format known as Plan A.

“Eight of the nine (elementary principals) wanted to remain on B until we can see what it looks like with everybody in place,” Hobbs said about a previous plan to phase in students.

Hobbs brought up his concerns about ongoing COVID-19 cases in the district. Last Thursday, there was seven positive tests with two teacher assistants, two teachers, and three students enrolled at two elementary schools. They have not been to the building yet. With contact tracing at one local school, 17 students were quarantined, along with seven teachers and one administrator.

“It all came from a bus,” he said while expressing his concerns. “I’m not saying that we can’t go to (Plan A) this semester, but this is not right the time. We got to get them back into B, and see of we can slowly move to A.”

In early September, the board made a decision for different grade levels to return to buildings under Plan B after weeks of remote learning (Plan C). Pre-kindergarten students returned Sept. 8, followed by kindergartners and first-grade students on Sept. 17; second- and third-grade students Thursday, Sept. 24; and fourth- and fifth-graders, Thursday, Oct. 1.

There are issues regarding busing and a recommendation for a four-day plan, with Wednesday being set for teacher planning development and remote learning — if Plan A is implemented.

“We need to stay the course,” Hobbs said. “In two weeks, we’ll have all of the kids back in the elementary. Let’s take a look and see where we go from there. I can’t in good conscience say we need to go to Plan A on Oct. 5 when we’re still having positive tests and numbers of people being quarantined.”

He pointed to examples in other districts such as a Hoke County High School closing and Rockingham County closing several schools due to COVID-19. It’s something Hobbs wants to avoid in Sampson County and stressed that he didn’t want to move too fast. For K-2, there’s an urgency to get students back into buildings for reading.

“They need to be in there learning how to read,” he said. “It’s tough for these kindergartners, first and second graders to do remote learning when they can’t read.”

Middle schools may return Thursday, Oct. 15, under the Plan B schedule with a limited number of students each day.

High school principals would like to stay with remote learning until the end of the fall semester for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, due to spacing, according to school officials. Freshmen would be allowed to attend for two days under Plan B, with remote learning for the other three days, starting in mid-October.

For this plan, Hobbs said principals wanted to “stay the course.” However, there are worries among board members about grades and progress reports, as a result of online work.

“It was probably more of an eye-opener for our teachers than our students,” Hobbs said. “The high schools are calling students, they’re making house visits and they’re trying to get these students to get online.”

At beginning of the pandemic, board chair Sonya Powell said the worst thing that happened in education was holding students harmless from March 13 until the end of June. The grades count now. She added that students are not taking it seriously and not dedicating time like they would during a normal day in a school building.

“Some parents got some wake up calls when progress reports went out, as well as some students,” Powell said. “However, we’re finding that there’s a large portion of the high school students who never gave up their jobs when school time started again. They’re working full time and looking to do a full day’s worth of schoolwork after they worked all day at a job. They’re not getting it taken care of. I wish there was some way we can make these employers not have these children working, unless it was non-school hours.”

She emphasized that students should be spending about seven to eight hours a day focused on their work, regardless of what plan they’re under.

“Until we can get it across to the students and to the families that this is school for real, we’re going to continue to have these issues,” Powell said.

Hobbs said it’s an issue that other districts are facing when it comes to students not taking it seriously, which could lead to rude awakenings. Board Member Kim Schmidlin feels that getting students in the classroom is the only way some of them are going to make it.

“I think about my myself, I have good intentions of pulling up Sunday worship on my computer and watching it,” Schmidlin said. “Then I’m seeing dishes in the sink or phones are ringing — you get distracted because you’re in that home environment.

“And I think about what’s happening to a 16-year-old sitting in front of a computer, expecting him to sit there all day and not be distracted by other things that are getting their attention,” Schmidlin added.

For high schools, she urged everyone to think about having all students in buildings, in front of teachers, not just freshmen.

“Even if it’s two days in the classroom or just one day in the classroom, that is one day that they’re having an opportunity for direct teacher interaction, learning for that full class period, which I guarantee you they’re not doing if they’re sitting at home and have all these other distractions,” she said. “I do think it’s a tragedy, if we don’t find a way to get our kids back in before January.”

There was a consensus that freshmen should receive classroom instruction since they’re new to high school. Schmidlin said she spoke with several parents of upperclassmen struggling with the online material.

“I understand where our principals coming from, but this board is tasked with making these decisions,” she said.

While stressing safety, Hobbs agrees that students should back in high school, but said that he was bringing a recommendations from schools and said it’s not a “Stewart Hobbs decision.” Vice Chair Sandra Carroll it’s a tough situation when it comes to remote learning for students.

“I feel sorry for those kids who don’t have anybody at home,” Carroll said about students without help.

With students having an option to continue virtual learning away from the classroom, Powell said it could present a challenge even if school open back up. Based on her current experiences as an educator, she said students who attend on a Plan B setting are not the ones who need to be there the most.

“The main ones who need to be in my classroom are sitting at home completely virtual and if they go back to go back to (Plan A), they’re going to still stay virtual,” Powell said.

Powell understands the decisions from high school principals who want their students to finish the remainder of the semester courses online, instead of returning in the middle of the process. End-of-Course (EOC) and other mandated testing was another issue brought up.

“We’re going to have a biology EOC and these students haven’t spent one day in the classroom,” Schmidlin said.

Through appointments, high schools are offering face-to-face assistance with teachers for students in mid-October with bus services provided, if they don’t have transportation. Principals are currently offering assistance by picking up students.

While the discussion continued, board member Daryll Warren felt that students are sometimes underestimated when it comes to decision making.

“This is my opinion, but if given the option, I think some of these kids will choose to do the right thing in going back into the classroom,” Warren said while speaking from experience as the husband of an high school school educator who sees students come in to receive help. “If given a chance, I think we’ll probably be surprised at the ones that will come into the classroom. I think they deserve that chance and that opportunity. And that’s what I would ask the principals to look at.

“I know they’re in a difficult situation, we’re all in a difficult situation, but I think the kids deserve the best that we can give them and I think the best that we can give them, if we can do it safely, is to try to get them back on a (Plan B), just like we’re doing the elementary and the middle. I know it’s a slow go, but I just know from some of the grades that I hear, it’s embarrassing.”

Warren continued and said everybody has done a great job, but feels that it’s better for high school students to have face-to-face instruction. Board Member Robert Burley feels that direction should be taken from school principals about the next steps to take for high schools.

“It’s not like we’re got half and half principals, not wanting to do one way or another,” Burley said. “We got an unanimous decision and united principals not wanting to come back right now.”

Board Member Eleanor Bradshaw reported that the majority of teachers wanted to wait too.

“Me personally, I got two high school grandchildren, and I want them in there tomorrow,” Bradshaw said. “But you got to look at the numbers and what everybody else feels that will work.”

Schmidlin feels that the COVID-19 situation will not change between now and January with the district facing the same crossroads, while expressing her concerns about upperclassmen staying in remote learning until 2021. Board Member Glenn Faison felt differently about the matter, while pushing for safety and the recommendation of district leaders.

“I feel that we’re playing a tennis match,” Faison said about the discussion. “Of course, everybody wants the children back in school. It’s uncomfortable for everybody. It’s uncomfortable for the teachers. But we seem to disregard safety, lives.”

Warren felt that it was unfair to bring up safety when elementary, middle students are being allowed to return. Powell later referred to research stating that younger children are impacted less by COVID-19, while mentioning the governor’s premise of elementary returning.

“There is a difference when you start talking about high school aged kids and their ability to be affected,” Powell said.

Before the next work session in October, Hobbs encouraged the board members to visit with local schools and speak with teachers and principals about the matter.