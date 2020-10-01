Historic train hub relocating

A historical depot is leaving Garland soon, but Ronald Bauguess would like to give it a home more than 160 miles away.

In September, town officials announced that the aging structure was going away due to safety reasons, especially with a collapsed roof. A few years ago, Bauguess spoke to property owner, the late Connie Cain Rackley, about moving it to his farm in Rural Hall, a community with more than 2,900 people in Forsyth County.

“I have a tremendous railroad interest and I was a railroad engineer for four and a half years,” he said while talking about his previous experiences. “I have a lot of railroad memorabilia, locomotive headlights, whistles — and I even have a miniature steam engine from an amusement park.”

Now, he making trips to Garland for a huge project. The history of the train depot goes back to the late 1800s, when Jefferson Deems Johnson, the first mayor, convinced railroad officials in Greensboro to establish the building, since nearby tracks stretched from Fayetteville to Wilmington. After it was built, the town named after Henry Garland, the assistant postmaster general of the United States, continued to grow with more businesses.

Through that determination, Garland was built around the depot and the town flourished. After establishment in 1907, the town grew with general stores, a courthouse, post office, in addition to homes. The depot’s original location was near Bladen Avenue, where Southern Bank is located.

Several decades ago, Commissioner Curtis D. Cain, the father of Rackley, purchased the property and relocated it to Ingold Avenue. Rackley received the property for historical purposes before she died in 2019, before the deal was finalized with Bauguess. In 2020, her husband, E.L. Rackley contacted him and finished the transaction.

Now, the depot is slowly being disassembled the depot, with goals of Bauguess to keep the good parts after the town was unable to raise enough money to restore it. According to his research, the depot was built by Cape Fear & Yadkin Valley Railway, which ran from Mt. Airy to Wilmington.

The original depots from the northern parts of the railroad line where Bauguess is from all rotted and were torn down many years ago. He added that dryer, hotter climate in Garland preserved the depot much longer than the one in his hometown. Work for the transfer and installation of parts is expected to take several months to complete. Additional updates will be provided.

“It’s a huge undertaking, but I know that I’ll do pretty well,” Bauguess said.

