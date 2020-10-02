Clinton FD donates engine

The City of Clinton voted to donate engine 2131 to Sampson Community College for training purposes.

Engine 2131 is currently sitting at the college campus, waiting to be used by the college.

“The college will use the tanker to further training efforts for the SCC Fire Academy and for additional training provided to volunteer fire departments across the county,” Amanda Bradshaw, dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education for SCC, stated. “The truck will allow for students to have a real-life training session with equipment that is used in all departments across the United States. Familiarity with equipment is critical as emergency responders are often working in situations that require quick decisions.”

According to Bradshaw, SCC offers 24 subject-matter courses for Fire Academy, which is in its Public Safety program.

“The college is ecstatic over the donation and most appreciative to the City of Clinton,” Bradshaw stated of the donation. “This donation also shows how important the partnerships of training emergency personnel for local towns and county agencies are necessary. We often train the people who come to the doors of citizens in Sampson County when an emergency happens.”

SCC offers both a Fire and Emergency Medical Services program. The Fire Academy is run in partnership and to the standards set by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

“The benefits of enrolling in the Fire Academy are that we have fire professionals sharing their knowledge, skills and passion to others wanting to be part of this field,” Bradshaw commented. “The instructors are passionate about not only helping a student find a career path that interests them but also teaching strategies that aid in safety for those in our communities. Many of our graduates serve on paid fire departments and in their local communities on the volunteer fire departments. We take pride in training these individuals as they may be the one answering the call for our families in the case of an emergency.”

According to Bradshaw, students now can train with a piece of equipment that allows them to touch, feel, smell, listen and learn with all their senses.

“The students now will have the ability to fully grasp the in-depth training reflexes that need to quickly become second nature when responding to an emergency,” she added.

She stated that the cost savings is a huge benefit to SCC. She explained that the college is now able to use other funds to continue to build the inventory of equipment that the Fire Academy requires.

Bradshaw stated that the donation signifies the City of Clinton’s belief in SCC’s continued training partnership at the college. Plus, she added, it is a symbol of support from the Clinton City Council and City Administrators.

“We don’t take this lightly and accept the responsibility to continue to train cadets to the highest standards in order to continue to serve our community with pride and safely,” Bradshaw stated.

SCC will begin to use the truck in the coming weeks as they hold fire training all year long.

“A lot of the firefighters in our community train at SCC so we will seize any opportunity to help keep their programs strong,” Clinton City Manager Tom Hart added.

Clinton Fire Department has a new engine and according to a Clinton Fire Department press release, The 2020 Pierce Enforcer was custom designed for the City of Clinton to meet the specific needs of the community.

“The new engine features a 1,500 gallon per minute pump, 1,000-gallon tank and a low hose bed with more than 3,000 feet of fire hose,” the press release stated. “In addition, it carries a full complement of firefighting self-contained breathing apparatuses, thermal imaging equipment, LED lighting and an array of firefighting equipment. The new engine will serve our community for years to come and replaces an aging engine that has been in service for nearly 30 years.”

According to Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette, the donated fire engine can provide more realistic and relevant training for the firefighters of Sampson County.

“The city feels with this donation we are putting some equity back into these programs that bring so much value to our community,” Lovette commented. “With ever increasing training needs, Clinton Fire had an opportunity to give something back. The college has established and maintained training programs to benefit all firefighters in Sampson County. Sampson Community College is our provider for specialized and topic specific training and we utilize them frequently. This donation is an expression thanks and hopefully helps them in meeting these needs county wide.”

