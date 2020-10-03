Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 24 — Elvis Lee Maready, 51, of 5220 Remington Road, Fayetteville, was charged with indecent liberties with child. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Nov. 2.

• Sept. 24 — Alan Roberto Campos, 49, of 63 Patterson Lane, Salemburg, was charged with noise ordinance violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 25 — Richard Allen Purdy, 47, of 69 Stacy Lane, Tarboro, was charged 2with communicating threats and cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 25 — William Barry Jacobs, 28, of 129 Hargrove Drive, Wilmington, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Nov. 17.

• Sept. 26 — Gregory Brian Dunn, 18, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, narcotic violations and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 26 — Dairon Roberto Carranza, 36, of 115 Velna Jackson Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 16.

• Sept. 27 — Kevin Gavino-Flores, 22, of 202 W. College St., Mount Olive, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and reckless driving. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Sept. 27 — Joel Thomas Parker, 59, of 52 Laudie Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Oct. 2

• Sept. 28 — Crystal Denise Belcher, 35, of 85 Templar Lane, Roseboro, was charged with multiple counts of larceny and probation violation. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Oct. 7.

• Sept. 28 — Thomas Wayne Robinson, 49, of 555 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 24.

• Sept. 28 — Devan Million McLamb, 21, of 409-D Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with violation of court order, communicating threats, resisting public officer, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $13,000; court date was Oct. 2.

• Sept. 29 — Walter Ronnell Franklin, 46, of 1104 Old Goldsboro Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 30 — Nina Kaylinda Huffin, 40, of 105 Hobbs View Lane, Clinton, was charged with multiple counts of misrepresentation to obtain ESC benefit. No bond set; court date is Nov. 18.

• Sept. 30 — Thomas Enely Davis, 46, of 2900 Junior Road, Kenly, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and failure to appear on violation of a court order. Bond set at $30,405; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 30 — Dylan Shane Smithson, 23, of 3160 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Sept. 30 — John Ray Faison, 33, of 644 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• Sept. 30 — Christopher Dale Tart, 25, of 110 Union Grove School Road, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, aid and abet- larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 26.

• Sept. 30 — Alexander Chase Grantham, 29, of 2374 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.

• Sept. 30 — Joshua Carlos Montoya, 30, of 57 North Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 1 — Shykeim Jevone Bennett, 24, of 27 St. Charles Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, carrying concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $16,500; court date is Oct. 2.

• Oct. 1 — Avante Jakell James, 18, of 1888 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with probation violation out of county, failure to appear on a show cause order, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon and multiple counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an electronic monitor device. Bond set at $520,000; court date is Oct. 7.

• Oct. 1 — Jarvis Tariq Jeffery, 21, was charged with driving while impaired and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 7.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.