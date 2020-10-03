City stalwart Vann honored

The flags on all City of Clinton buildings have been lowered to half-mast on following the passing earlier this week of community stalwart, city leader and county behemoth Thomas Jennings Vann, a man who colleagues and friends described as a consummate professional, great friend and a Southern gentlemen.

Vann passed away Tuesday at the age of 91.

“Thomas J. Vann served the community both as a member of the Clinton City Council and prominent businessman as owner of the Vann Ford car dealership,” Mayor Lew Starling stated following Vann’s passing. “Tommy was a lifelong friend of mine and a friend of the city.”

Vann was elected to the Clinton City Council in 1967 and served two terms ending in 1975. In 1978, he was tapped to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Joseph W. Best until 1979.

“He served the city with distinction and will be missed,” said Starling.

Born in 1929 in Sampson County, Vann attended Clinton High School before attending Campbell College for three years, forgoing his final year to allow his youngest sister to attend college to save his family the cost of college for two children.

He was an avid golfer, boater, sailor, and photographer, picking up many of those lifelong hobbies as a young age.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Vann enlisted in advance of the draft and, while still in the military, also sold cars alongside his father at the Ford dealership in Clinton. He later went into partnership with Gus Womble to form Womble-Vann Ford and then bought out his partner to become sole owner of Vann Ford. He also served as president of the Ford Dealers Association.

Later in life, Vann launched a new career as director of Creekside Yacht Club in Wilmington, where he worked for nearly a quarter of a century. He was also a realtor.

In addition to his time on the City Council, Vann served on the board of directors of Southern National Bank and Coharie Country Club, and was president of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees. Additionally, he was the director for the Miss Clinton pageant and worked with the Miss North Carolina pageant. He was a member of Hiram Lodge #98 and of First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

Vann will be laid to rest in a graveside service with U.S. Air Force and Masonic Rites at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Clinton Cemetery.

“In accordance with city tradition, flags will be lowered to half-mast at all city buildings prior to and on October 3, 2020, the day of his funeral,: Starling noted.