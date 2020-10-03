‘Circle Food Pantry’ in works

As a junior marshal, Samantha Britt leads seniors from the Hobbton High School Class of 2020. File Photo | Sampson Independent

While volunteering at a local food bank, Samantha Britt’s heart was touched after seeing community members facing hardships.

“That’s when I realized how many people don’t have that supply of food,” she said. “When I went and worked there, 75 to 100 people came in one day. It was a lot of people. It was heartwarming to hear people say ‘thank you so much.’”

It was one of several experiences that inspired the Hobbton High School senior to bring a food pantry to Newton Grove’s Weeks Park. Development for the “Circle Food Pantry” is underway. With the help of donations, her goal is to build an open structure where people in need can pick up items anonymously. With the nearest food bank in Roseboro, it will also be more convenient for residents.

Britt feels it’s a void that needs to be filled, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic hurting families.

“People are losing their jobs and taking pay cuts,” Britt said. “I know that it’s hard to get stuff when you’re out of a job and not making enough money.”

During a September meeting for the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners, Britt shared her experience about joining the N.C. Governor’s Page Program and working with Gov. Roy Cooper. Along with other students across the state, program officials pushed the importance of making their communities better. As students continue their education through remote learning without transportation, the location of the pantry will provide easy access.

In addition to food, Britt wants to add school supplies for homework needs and hygiene items.

“I think all of those are super important for people to have in the town,” Britt said.

If the pantry is successful, Britt would like to build another one at the high school for students. One of her ultimate goals is to build a food bank in Newton Grove.

“It’s really heart-wrenching,” she said. “I’m fortunate enough to be able to have food every day and a shelter over my head, but it really hurts my heart to know that some kids don’t have this.”

She is the daughter of Donn and Casey Britt. Britt is working towards an associate’s degree from Sampson Community College and pharmacy technician certification before graduating from Hobbton High in the spring. She is planning to enroll at North Carolina State University to major in biology. Next, she would like to continue her education at a dental or physician assistant school.

At Hobbton High School, Britt is a member the Drama Club, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, Peer Group Connection, and FFA, serving as vice president of the chapter. Through FFA, Britt participates in many conferences and activities focused on producing better leaders.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I wanted to do this,” Britt said about the organization being another inspiration for the pantry. “I knew with those leadership skills that I had, I can step up and do this. I always had that drive,push and motivation. From a young age, I always wanted to help out the world or our community.

“Growing up in such a small town, it’s good see everybody knowing each other and everybody wanting to help out each other,” she said. “That’s one of things that I love about Newton Grove and Clinton.”

Britt’s project is expected to be finished in October. In the meantime, she will be collecting non-perishable food items, school supplies, hygiene products, and masks. Donation bins are set up at Newton Grove’s town hall, 304 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove; Lydia’s Total Hair, 206 McLamb Road, Newton Grove; and other locations throughout the area. For more information, contact Britt by email at [email protected]

