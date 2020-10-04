CommWell, Care4Carolina host forum to talk challenges

During a virtual forum, Pam Tripp asked a group of concerned local leaders to walk in the shoes of patients caught in the health insurance gap.

As the CEO of CommWell Health, she see a lot of them walk through the doors of the CommWell Health facilities. They have jobs in grocery stores, fast food restaurants and gas stations. The “coverage gap” refers to people who earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.

“These are individuals who have to make serious priority choices each and every day,” Tripp said. “And the choice they have to make is what do I spend my money on today. Will it be gas? Will it be food? Will it be new shoes for my child?”

And for society, the COVID-19 pandemic is making matters worse. To address the matter a group of local panelists participated in a webinar on the pandemic’s impact on the healthcare coverage gap in the southeast region of North Carolina. CommWell Health teamed up with Care4Carolina to host the event featuring health care and economic experts. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), an estimated 178,000 residents are in the coverage gap due to COVID-19.

Tripp spoke about the impact on the community health center level and how rural health care is already fragile. If it wasn’t for the federal and state governments stepping in, services would have decreased quite a bit for the six counties served by CommWell. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), CommWell started in a rural county store decades ago. Last year, more than 27,000 people walked through the doors of CommWell — 67 percent of them were uninsured. Tripp has watched that number increase along with challenges on funding. Only 13 percent of CommWell patients are on Medicaid. If healthcare expansions were approved, more than 8,000 people would qualify.

While speaking, she showed a bag filled with supplies needed for COVID-19 care — something the patients can’t afford. It cost more than $50, which doesn’t even include disinfectants to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The reason I know that is because we talk to those patients all the time,” Tripp said.

CommWell Health is a not-for-profit community governed health center system with 16 private practice locations serving southeastern North Carolina. CommWell Health offers primary medical, dental, behavioral health services, on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray, health coaching, and chronic disease care in a patient centered home setting. When it comes to other major health problems, there’s fears of those patients not receiving help because they can’t afford it because they fall within the coverage gap.

Care4Carolina, a coalition of 66 member organizations that advocates for affordable, quality health care in the state. Peg O’Connell, chair of the organization, moderated the webinar. Erica Smith, director of Care4Carolina and a Clinton native, talked about the opportunities to fix the health coverage gap by providing quality affordable coverage to 750,000 North Carolinians. This includes making sure frontline workers have access to timely testing and treatment for COVID-19, in addition to stabilizing the healthcare system by reducing the amount of uncompensated care.

“We have an opportunity to provide a lifeline to struggling families,” Smith said about receiving funding from the federal government.

She also addressed legislation in the North Carolina General Assembly, which would address the issue. One of the bills mentioned included House Bill 655 — NC Care for Working families. It received a lot of support from the House Health Committee, but the progress stalled.

“It would have been a monumental move forward for us in North Carolina,” Smith said.

The others included House Bill 1040 — Health Care for Working North Carolinians, which would expand Medicaid in the state; and House Bill 1103 — Access for Affordable Health Coverage for all, which would provide subsidies for people in the coverage gap.

“There have been numerous proposals put forward and none of these have been able to get a vote on the house floor, in our legislature, unfortunately,” Smith said.

Smith is encouraging health officials and the public to reach out to law makers. She also brought up polls and research, saying that 75 percent of North Carolina across different demographics support closing the coverage gap.

“A third of North Carolina voters, right now, are concerned about their own families access to health insurance because of COVID-19,” she said. “This problem is widespread and it’s affecting our friends and our neighbors and that is very evident in the polling that we have seen.”

Jason Gray, a senior fellow for Research and Policy at the NC Rural Center, presented data regarding the impacts of the pandemic. According to research for 80 rural counties (areas with less than 250 per square mile), if healthcare expansion of some kind was to occur, it would have an estimated impact of more than 11,446 jobs jobs across rural North Carolina and $1.9 billion. In tax revenue it would be equivalent of $33.6 million. For Sampson County, that would mean an estimated 97 healthcare related jobs by 2022, an economic impact of $21 million, and $379,000 on local taxes.

Gray’s report on the economic and employment benefits of expanding Medicaid, showed that it would produce more than 2,500 new jobs by 2022 and more than 500 million in gross county product.

From January to July, there was decline in employment of 94,000 in rural counties across the state. In August, the unemployment insurance claims were at 226,986 and the COVID-19 continued claims were 143,479. COVID-19 attributed claims are 63 percent of the the total. During his report, Gray said a big question that health policy experts are obsessed with right now is “what has the pandemic done on the number of people without health insurance?”

“A year from now, we’ll have better data on this,” he said. “But the challenge is that if someone loses their job. it doesn’t necessarily mean that they lost their health insurance.”

Based on an educated guess with numbers from the Commonwealth Fund, it’s estimated that 21 percent of newly employed people are without coverage. Using the estimate and numbers from August, Gray said it would be an additional 30,000 people without health insurance.

“I think this is a fairly, reasonable, educated guess,” he said. “I think it is quite certain that the numbers have grown substantially. I wouldn’t be shocked if that was the not the case. So, the upshot is that the pandemic has made matters worse. What do we do about that?”

Like other presenters, he believes that Medicaid expansion and closing the coverage gap has substantial benefits for economic competitiveness, especially for rural counties.

“We are now competing against states that have expanded Medicaid,” Virginia expanded last year and if I were a small business looking to relocate in a rural area particularly, I think I would have this as a criteria.”

Sampson County manager Ed Causey spoke about COVID-19 from a local perspective of how it’s affected the area. He said the county government is the last wall of defense for many people on a variety of local issues, rather it’s issues that come through the local health department, social services or natural disasters.

“We always have to be mindful of the next challenge that’s out there in front of us,” Causey said. “When we started talking about the pandemic, the thing that us very concerned was having an idea of how long it was going to be, what the initial impacts were going to be, and when we were going to get some relief. All of us, I think were kind of looking into the dark.”

There was worries about having to take drastic measures internally for employment and other matters, but Causey said the county maintained stability. Many leaders from Sampson County municipalities, schools and organizations participate in conference calls about conditions and concerns. One of the results was the start of a campaign to get more people to wear masks.

Financially, the biggest impact was loss of revenue at places such as the expo center, and recreation fees.

“Believe it or not, some of those areas may not be significant by themselves, but they can be fairly significant for the county as we move forward,” he said.

During the pandemic, a conservative approach was used for the budget to prepare for any unforeseen consequence. The sales tax revenue stayed on target and in a few instances stayed equal. For property tax, the collection rate dropped, but the actual amounts were equal or greater than the previous years. Unemployment in August was 7.1 percent, which is a little bit less than the state average.

“If I was describing how we are as of the end of August from a financial position, we seem to be stable to OK, and we’re very proud of that,” Causey said. “Realistically, we need to understand where this is coming from. I got to applaud the state and federal government.”

Sampson County received more than $3 million in revenue from funding from state and federal dollars which is helping. Causey added that COVID funding was being used for health care needs. He noted that the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was approved by the U.S. Congress, was also helpful in maintaining the financial management. Along with other county financial manager, Causey is wondering what is the normal going to be when it comes to the virus and challenges such as educating students and matters related to health.

“Is that going to create additional pressure on the county? At some point in time, I would assume that CARES Act money is not going to be available for additional expenditures and what are the circumstances are going to be?

Overall, Causey said Sampson County officials are pleased with the position that they’re in and have no reason to believe they can’t survive the future.

“But at the same time, it’s still a process of anticipating of what’s going to happen and to be making adjustments to cover whatever the future needs are,” he said.

Dr. Marilyn Pearson, health director of Johnston County Public Health Department, spoke about challenges of the coverage gap and how they been magnified by the issues. She shared stories about people impacted. Some of them included someone fighting opioid addiction, a daycare worker with uncontrolled hypertension who died because she could not get the health care she needed. COVID-19 is adding more stress to Johnston County, which has more than 209,000 people. During the pandemic, Johnston County had more than 4,500 cases and 57 deaths.

During her presentation, she also read stories from independent providers and experiences regarding patients in the coverage gap.

“We can do something about the coverage gap,” she said. “We all need to work together to try to figure out what is the best way to deal with this. We all have power. Power in our words, power in our pens, and power in our votes. We can do this the way we need to do this.”

She stressed that when someone needs care, the first questions should not be how much it’s going to cost.

“It’s up to us to try to work on this and try to fix this,” Pearson said.

