Active virus cases jump in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

The Sampson County Health Department on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after a dozen new ones on Monday, even as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned of possible setbacks as North Carolina traverses its first full week in the third phase of reopening.

The 18 new cases in Sampson County brought the total to 2,378 positive cases in the county to date. Of those positives, dating back to March, 1,808 have been deemed to have recovered. That number is up 18 from the beginning of last week, but unchanged since Monday.

Taking into account the 27 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson to date, there were 537 active cases in Sampson as of Tuesday, a figure that is down six from late last week.

There have been more than 6,800 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date. There have been 4,441 total negative tests along with the 2,378 positives. There were seven tests whose results were pending as of Tuesday.

Statewide as of Tuesday, there were 221,258 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 1,504 from Monday) and 3,670 deaths due to COVID-19, up 33 from Monday, according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard. The agency tallied 1,013 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday — a figure that was up 42 from Monday and the first time since August that the hospitalization figure has been above 1,000.

To date in North Carolina, there have been 3,210,905 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 22,534 over Monday’s count.

North Carolina moved into Phase 3 on Friday as numbers were deemed stable enough to move forward with safety precautions for large outdoor and some indoor venues. Cooper said the state would further ease some restrictions while continuing safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s metrics remained stable in September.

Last month, the state increased mass gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; opened playgrounds; opened museums and aquariums at 50% capacity; and opening gyms and indoor exercise facilities at 30% capacity. Starting last week, large outdoor venues (seating over 10,000) were permitted to open at 7% capacity with key safety precautions in place.

On Tuesday, Cooper warned of setbacks with reopening, urging citizens to wear masks and protect themselves and others so that the state would not regress.

The governor also announced that licensed facilities providing in-person child care from August-October are eligible for $35 million in grants to keep kids in a safe, nurturing environment and allow their parents to go to work or school. The grants will help offset financial strains placed on child care to meet health and safety guidelines, he stated.

”Child care programs have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic, keeping their doors open so other workers could keep our economy running and our public safe,” Cooper said. “ A strong and safe child care system is essential to our recovery. Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places.”

NCDHHS has provided $80 million to these centers to make childcare available to more than 100,000 children since the start of the pandemic.

“At the same time, we remain concerned about how case numbers are growing across the nation, and how that wrong direction might affect us here in North Carolina,” Cooper stated. “We need to act responsibly and protect our loved ones by always wearing masks and keeping distant when we’re together.

“The time to do that is now. Day-in and day-out, the virus is seizing opportunities to spread. The most dangerous time is when people drop their guard and think this isn’t serious. As we saw in Washington over the weekend, the virus is quick to spread and many times slow to leave,” he continued.

Cooper noted that North Carolina’s “methodical approach” to easing restrictions — wearing a mask, keeping social distance, washing hands and avoiding places where people aren’t doing that — will work “if we realize that each gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease and we treat it that way.”

No-cost testing events are being deployed across the state and testing turnaround times are improving, state leaders said, with new contact tracers bolstering the efforts of local health departments. A new NCDHHS app, SlowCOVIDNC, is notifying users of exposure to the virus.

“We must continue our hard work to slow the spread of this virus,” said N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “By practicing the 3Ws — wear, wait and wash — getting your flu shot, and downloading the SlowCOVIDNC app, each of us can protect the progress we have made.”

State and public health officials said they will continue watching the key COVID-19 trends over the next several weeks to determine if any further restrictions can be eased when the current Executive Order expires Oct. 23.

Trump nixes relief negotiations

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman about the deteriorating conditions in the economy.

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he’s asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

The unexpected turn could be a blow to Trump’s reelection prospects and comes as his administration and campaign are in turmoil. Trump is quarantining in the White House with a case of COVID, and the latest batch of opinion polls shows him significantly behind former Vice President Joe Biden with the election four weeks away.

The collapse means that Trump and down-ballot Republicans will face reelection without delivering aid to voters — such as a pre-election batch of $1,200 direct payments, or “Trump checks,” to most individuals — even as the national jobless rate is about 8% with millions facing the threat of eviction.

Trump’s move came immediately after he spoke with the top GOP leaders in Congress, who had been warily watching talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi. Many Senate Republicans had signaled they would not be willing to go along with any stimulus legislation that topped $1 trillion, and GOP aides had been privately dismissive of the prospects for a deal.

Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

Pelosi had spoken with Mnuchin earlier Tuesday. After Trump’s tweets spiking the negotiations, Pelosi said Trump was “unwilling to crush the virus” and “refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed, and America’s hard working families.”

Trump broke off talks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned earlier Tuesday that the economic recovery remains fragile seven months into coronavirus pandemic without further economic stimulus.

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street after Trump ordered a stop to negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.