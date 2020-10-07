Clinton FD helps out local newspaper

The Sampson Independent was in need of having its flags changed so they called on the Clinton Fire Department.

According to Fire Chief Steven Lovette, the deed was a good way to give his firefighters some training.

“Clinton Fire takes pride and honor in ensuring the colors of our nation fly high and proud,” Lovette stated.

Lovette explained that within their response district, the fire department would do everything they could do to help out.

The chief along with Captain Robie Owen, Engineer Mathew Booth, Firefighter Joe Dixon, Firefighter Chris Norris, Firefighter Ronald Williams and Firefighter Cameron Adams all came out Tuesday morning and shut down Main Street.

“We take it as two fold,” Lovette stated. “We did a good deed for the Sampson Independent. It also provided our guys with the opportunity to do aerial operations training. It is a basic firefighter skill but you have to keep the rust off of that skill or you won’t be able to use it. This is just an opportunity to use that aerial operations skills and ladder placement to serve a particular task. With that, it is always advantageous to utilize a water stream from above if we need to so this provides us different facets.”

The fire chief noted that this was a perfect example of the fire department being able to help out their neighbor.

“We try to take every moment and make every day a training day. This was an opportunity to take an hour and do aerial operations,” Lovette expressed. “It also provides a little ropes and knots training — you know, all the different things we have to maintain within our profession. Those aren’t necessarily things we do every day so it was good to take an everyday task and turn it into a training opportunity.”

Lovette stated that the training could be useful for an elevated platform, rescues and much more. It also provided ropes training that could come in handy, according to Lovette, because there are eight knots that all firemen must know.

“If we have to hoist something to the second floor of a house that has burned or is on fire, it could come in handy,” the fire chief stated. “If we have to hoist an ax or hoist a ladder, if we have to tie off a piece of equipment and hoist it to an elevated area, it could be handy. It also helps us with tying off a rescue basket.”

In the chief’s experience, departments respond to a number of traffic accidents where they have to secure vehicles to prevent any further injury. Training in ropes and knots comes in handy when facing these types of situations.

The fire department checks the halyards at city hall when it’s needed.

“If we take that time to check the halyards or the rope at city hall, that’s another hour of aerial operations training,” Lovette commented. “It’s an opportunity for another firefighter to have his position in the bucket or at the turntable and he gets the opportunity to operate. It goes back true with that aspect of taking a regular task and making every day a training day.”

