Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 2 — James Edward Schumaker, 27, of 308 Park Ave., Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 2 — Juan Esparza, 19, of 160 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with speeding, no operator’s license and resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 13.

• Oct. 2 — Don Christopher Smith, 29, of 420 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 19.

• Oct. 2 — Wendy Cantillano, 25, of 604 Morales Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 3 — Donella Chance Smith, 18, of 625 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 17.

• Oct. 3 — Maria Lorena Isabel Tobias, 36, of 620 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Nov. 24.

• Oct. 3 — Jaron Darrell Hayes, 35, of 60 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 3 — Hugo Sanchez Ramirez, 27, of 31 Sanchez Lane, Garland, was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 3 — Gabriel Alan Hobbs, 20, of 232 Hampton Hobbs Road, Faison, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, underage person aid/abet possession and sexual battery. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 3 — Destiney Bradford, 22, of 520 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call, second degree trespass and assault and battery. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 3 — Lonnie Lee Williams, 40, of 833 Bass Lake Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 4 — Justin Kyle Elliot, 32, of Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 5.

• Oct. 4 — Zachary Nathan Honeycutt, 40, of 239 Worley Road, Roseboro, was charged with Sampson County Animal Control Ordinance violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 13.

• Oct. 4 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 39, of 600 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 5 — Teshawn Savage, 20, of 148 Spicer Road, Kenansville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 5 — Jairo Luis Peguero-Del-Rosario, 36, of 75 Michaels Lane, Clinton, was charged with aggressive driving. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 19.

• Oct. 5 — Tijaun Terrill Campbell, 23, of 64 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with altering/removing gun serial number and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 30.

• Oct. 5 — Jorge Hernandez, 42, of 286 Patterson Lane, Salemburg, was charged with injury to real property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

